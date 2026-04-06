Tennessee Basketball Coach Shares Opinion on if Nate Ament Should Go to the NBA

The Tennessee basketball season has come to an end, and the offseason has already begun. One of the biggest stories of the offseason for the Vols will be whether Nate Ament decides to enter the NBA Draft or if he will opt to come back to the Tennessee program.

Everyone has shared their opinion on the situation, including Tennessee basketball coach Gregg Polinsky, who is one of the assistants on the staff working alongside head basketball coach Rick Barnes. He shared his opinion, even saying what he would tell him if he were his son. Here is what the talented assistant had to say.

Gregg Polinsky Details if Nate Ament Should Go to the NBA Draft

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) moves the ball while defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“Of course, he’s gotta go (to the draft)," Polinsky said on FanRun Radio. “Unless his people, his family is great with him coming back. They’re amazing. Amazing family. But if he was my son, I’m telling him he’s got to go. And look, if he’s hearing a number that, meaning not money, but hey, you’re probably going to go 18-25, really? Okay, well, maybe I consider coming back. But I doubt it, guys. I’m going to be surprised if his name's not called in the lottery. And how high it can be in the lottery, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. So, so happy we had Nate Ament, and he shared his life and his talent with us. It’ll be one of the great things that I’ll remember, I’ll tell you that."

Ament is expected to hear his name called within the lottery, but fans have been quick to detail that they believe he has the chance to hear his name called within the first five selections of the draft next year if he were to return for one more season. It is no secret that the Vols would love to have him back for one more year, but this type of decision is always hard to make for younger guys, especially a guy like Ament who projects as a future NBA star.

In the past, with Tennessee basketball players in specific, they have had a knack for entering the NBA. Some of the players include Kennedy Chandler and Julian Phillips, who both have the chance to do well in the NBA but have yet to fully find their stride. Fans have had a bad taste in their mouth because of these situations, but something seems different with Ament, as he has star potential.