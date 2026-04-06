Tennessee Basketball Player Announces Plan to Enter Transfer Portal
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The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to progress now that the season is over, as the biggest part of the offseason is coming up, as Rick Barnes and his staff will look to keep their roster intact to the best of their ability, along with adding players who can come in and contribute.
The Tennessee basketball roster has a ton of returning talent, as long as they don't enter their name into the transfer portal. The Vols have held on to the majority of their talent so far, but a second player has officially announced he is planning to enter his name into the transfer portal.
That player is Clarence Massamba, who is by far one of the more gifted players on the roster as a freshman. Massamba can play as a forward or a guard, which is what makes him an intriguing player for teams in the college basketball transfer portal. He is joining fellow teammate Cade Phillips in the portal. Phillips was a big contributor for the Vols early in the season before he got injured, which sidelined him for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season before the Vols even started conference play.
As for Massamba, this is a great chance for him to see the court elsewhere, as he would have been a rotational player for the Vols at best in this next season.
Here is how his 2025-2026 looked, according to utsports.com.
Clarence Massamba's 2025-2026 With Tennessee
- Played in 12 games in his first collegiate campaign, missing five due to injury.
- Totaled four points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one made 3-pointer across 42 minutes of action.
- Tied for second on the team by throwing down the pregame “One Fly, We All Fly” dunk five times, three of which came in the postseason, including two in the NCAA Tournament.
- Notched one rebound and one assist in two minutes of action against third-ranked Michigan (3/29/26) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.
- Made his NCAA Tournament debut in the Round of 64 win over Miami (OH) (3/20/26).
- Missed the games at Mississippi State (2/11/26), at No. 19/18 Vanderbilt (2/21/26), at Missouri (2/24/26), versus No. 17/18 Alabama (2/28/26) and at South Carolina (3/3/26) due to a right hip injury.
- Distributed a season-best two assists, the first two of his career, against North Florida (11/12/25).
- Connected on a corner 3-pointer versus Northern Kentucky (11/8/25) for the first points of his career.
- Earned his first collegiate action in the season opener against Mercer (11/3/25).
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_