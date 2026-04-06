Tennessee Basketball Player Announces Plan to Enter Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to progress now that the season is over, as the biggest part of the offseason is coming up, as Rick Barnes and his staff will look to keep their roster intact to the best of their ability, along with adding players who can come in and contribute.

The Tennessee basketball roster has a ton of returning talent, as long as they don't enter their name into the transfer portal. The Vols have held on to the majority of their talent so far, but a second player has officially announced he is planning to enter his name into the transfer portal.

That player is Clarence Massamba, who is by far one of the more gifted players on the roster as a freshman. Massamba can play as a forward or a guard, which is what makes him an intriguing player for teams in the college basketball transfer portal. He is joining fellow teammate Cade Phillips in the portal. Phillips was a big contributor for the Vols early in the season before he got injured, which sidelined him for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season before the Vols even started conference play.

As for Massamba, this is a great chance for him to see the court elsewhere, as he would have been a rotational player for the Vols at best in this next season.

Here is how his 2025-2026 looked, according to utsports.com.

Clarence Massamba's 2025-2026 With Tennessee

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Clarence Massamba (4) reacts during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images