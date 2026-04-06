Tennessee Basketball Could Target These Four Players in the Transfer Portal

With the transfer portal opening in a few days on April 7th, coach Rick Barnes and his staff will look to add a top portal class in order to try to get the Volunteers to win their first-ever national championship next season.

They have already landed one commitment from Tyler Landblade from Belmont, which was only possible because of NCAA rules regarding graduate transfers to enter the portal early.

With that being said, here are a few options Vols on SI thinks Tennessee could target that have already entered the portal that would be good fits for Tennessee.

Flory Bidunga- Kansas

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) shoots against California Baptist Lancers guard Martel Williams (33) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bidunga will arguably be the best player in the portal regardless of who enters later. The former big man for Kansas was the Big 12 defensive player of the year and was a First Team All-Big 12 selection last season. He averaged 13.3 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, and 2,6 blocks per game before the Jayhawks’ season was ended by St. John’s in the round of 32.

Getting Bidunga will cost an arm and a leg, and there will be a lot of suitors for him. He is also entering the NBA Draft, but he is currently projected as a second-round pick, so it is unlikely he will opt to go pro.

Rick Barnes has produced some great defensive big men before, and he would fit well into Barnes’ system.

Somto Cyril- Georgia

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) on the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Volunteers fans might recognize Somto Cyril after what he did with Georgia the last two years. He led the SEC in blocks per game last season and, like Bidunga, would be a great addition down low for the Volunteers. However, while he will still be expensive, he would likely come at a lower price than Bidunga.

Cyril averaged 9.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, and 2.34 blocks per game last season.

He also has a connection with Tennessee guard Amari Evans since they both played at the Overtime Elite league in high school.

Juke Harris- Wake Forest

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) with the ball as Clemson Tigers guard Efrem Johnson (4) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Harris dominated the ACC last year with Wake Forest and proved to be one of the best scorers in the country. The guard averaged 21.4 points per game and six rebounds per game last season. He was the ACC’s Most Improved Player last season.

Harris could be next season what Ja’Kobi Gillespie was last season for the Volunteers in terms of scoring ability, and Harris is a few inches taller than Gillespie.

It is also notable that Tennessee was very high on Harris out of high school before he ultimately chose to stay in his home state of North Carolina.

Thomas Dowd- Troy

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Troy Trojans forward Thomas Dowd (1) walks back to the bench during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Dowd averaged a double-double at Troy last season, and many schools have taken notice of Dowd’s talents. According to On3, many ACC and SEC schools will be targeting the forward.

He plays very well off the ball, does a great job of rebounding for someone at his size, and is a solid defender, according to NBA Scouting Live.

Tennessee is among the list of schools that will look at Dowd. He could be a great forward under Rick Barnes.