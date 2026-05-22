Tennessee Softball Defeats Georgia 3-1, One Win Away from the College World Series

The Tennessee Lady Vols defeated Georgia 3-1 in game one of the 2026 NCAA super regionals.

Karyln Pickens was the star of the show. The star pitcher pitched a complete game, retiring 10 in the outing. The Lady Dawgs could only muster up a solo shot in the second by Emily Digby. What’s crazy is that it was not even a great game for Pickens for her insanely high standards. She allowed seven hits, which is the most she has given up since the 2025 College World Series.

Tennessee got on the board early with two solo home runs in the first inning from Emma Clarke and Sophia Knight (It was Knight’s first home run of the season). They added one more run in the fifth via another solo shot, this time from Alannah Leach, to help secure the win.

The Dawgs had a chance in the seventh inning to take the lead. They had the bases loaded, but Pickens would not allow a single run to be scored.

What to Know About Game Two

Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens (23) celebrates after striking out a Georgia batter during the NCAA college softball super regional on May 21, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee takes on Georgia again later today, and if the Lady Vols win, they advance to the Women’s College World Series for the third time in the past four years. However, if the Dawgs win, there will be a game three with the winner of the game advancing.

First pitch is set for 3:00 P.M. EST.

Game three would start at 11:00 A.M. EST tomorrow if Georgia wins today.

How to Watch

Tennessee's Sophia Knight (2) celebrates with coach Karen Weekly after hitting a home run against Georg in the NCAA college softball super regional on May 21, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TV- ESPN 2

Streaming- Fubo TV or ESPN app

Can the Lady Vols Go All the Way?

Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly talks with her team during a pause in the NCAA college softball super regional game against Georgia on May 21, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Behind the stellar play of Pickens on the mound and Sophia Knight in the batter's box, the Lady Vols will have a good chance to win their first-ever national championship.

Knight, who leads the team with a batting average of .414, will have to show up in a big way in Oklahoma City.

It definitely will not be a cake walk, and the Vols have had their fair share of struggles this season. Fortunately for Tennessee, Ole Miss, which has been its kryptonite this season, was eliminated by Texas Tech in the regionals.

Tennessee is one of nine SEC teams in the super regionals, and because the Vols are playing Georgia, Oklahoma and Mississippi State are playing each other, and Alabama and LSU are playing each other, the SEC is guaranteed to have three out of the eight schools in the Women's College World Series.