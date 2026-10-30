Tennessee Basketball Debuts New Uniform Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The Tennessee Volunteers are entering their very first season after the return to Adidas, which means that even their new look is something worth monitoring. In fact, it appeared that all of the new uniforms had been released, and the script look was a thing of the past, but that was far from the truth.

On Friday, just days before the season opener against the Wofford basketball program, the Tennessee basketball media team made a massive announcement. That announcement was that the Vols would be debuting a new jersey, and they even announced the date that this jersey would be used.

I scream, you scream.



new @adidas cream unis debut 11.17 pic.twitter.com/8nPLDiySJ3 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) October 30, 2026

The jersey is a 10/10 look, as they are using a cream color as the base for both the jersey and the shorts. The details in this jersey are undeniable, as it has the lettering in a script, which pays homage to the jersey that many loved just a season ago. The jersey also has some similar details as the other uniforms, as this has the back features the number and the name of the player that is wearing that specific uniform.

This is going to be used more than once, it seems, but it won't be used until the middle part of November, as this uniform is expected to be used against the Michigan State Spartans. This is arguably the toughest game that they will play in terms of playing teams outside of the conference. |This is also a game that is going to be played at the Food City Center, which means that this will be a home game for the fans that want to attend not only to watch a great game, but to see the debut of a new and fresh look that Adidas has yet again mastered.

Many fans have shown their appreciation to Adidas for this release and support the idea of a cream jersey, so the feedback should tell you everything you need to know about the new look.

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