Instant Takeaways From Tennessee Basketball's Defeat vs. Duke

Tennessee was soundly defeated by the Duke Blue Devils in their game on Tuesday night, which is something that many fans hoped wouldn't be the case.

This loss was a blowout, which left me with three key takeaways, as there was still some good from this contest.

Terrence Hill Jr. Is the Heartbeat of this Team

Tennessee guard Terrence Hill Jr. (3) smiles during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that Terrence Hill Jr. was one of the better players for the Vols before the season began, and while the season hasn't started, it is safe to say that the Vols have a star on their hands on both sides of the court. Not only is he one of the better scorers in the SEC, but he is one of the better defenders on this team. He is the heartbeat. Unfortunately for the Vols, Hill Jr. went down with an injury, and he wouldn't return. Many believe this could be a lengthy recovery, or something that will cut into the season, as he was even seen with crutches at one point on the bench. This is something to watch, to say the least, because this team is better when he is on the court.

Dai Dai Ames Could Be a Problem for Opposing Teams

Tennessee guard Dai Dai Ames (4) tries to get through the Xavier defense during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dai Dai Ames was a star that the Vols got through the transfer portal, and it was no secret that he could be a weapon. Is he as big a name as Juke Harris or Terrence Hill Jr, no, but he is also someone who could be a star for the Vols. He is a street baller with the basketball in his hands; he is great when he has the ball in his hands when it comes to scoring, and he is reliable. If Hill Jr. were to miss time, I believe that Ames is the best candidate for running the point guard position for Tennessee.

Something Has to Change, QUICKLY

Tennessee forward Braedan Lue (0) talks with coach Rick Barnes during a college basketball exhibition game against Xavier on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This isn't the team the fans were excited to see when it comes to the exhibition contest, but instead, this is a team that seems to lack identity. Obviously, exhibition games don't count, but this was a jab at the heart and soul of this basketball team. The Vols were exposed on Tuesday night, and they will have a lot to clean up if they want to reach the heights that many believe they can. This is simple, but the Vols have some work to do and are in need of quick changes.

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