What Happened the Last Time Tennessee Took on Wofford Ahead of the Season Opener

Tennessee’s 2026-2027 basketball season opens up on Tuesday as the Vols host Wofford. Led by an abundance of new transfers, Tennessee will look to have yet another great season.

Wofford are no pushovers; in fact, they made March Madness just two years ago and took on Tennessee in the first round of the tournament. So, how did that game go?

What Happened the Last Time Tennessee Took on Wofford

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Zakai Zeigler (5) during the second half against the Wofford Terriers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee went 28-7 in the 2024-25 season, becoming a two-seed in the tournament. Wofford, on the other hand, only went 19-16, but went on a run to win the Southern Conference. The Terriers would end up being a 15-seed in March Madness.

Tennessee would take down the Terriers 77-62 in the matchup. Tennessee led the entire way, but the Vols could never put Wofford away. Whenever it seemed like the game might get out of hand, the Terriers would cut into the Vols' lead, although they never led during the game.

Leading the way for Tennessee was Chaz Lanier. He shot 50% from the field, scoring 29 points and grabbing five rebounds. Zakai Zeigler was also a big factor in the win; the former Tennessee star had 12 points and 12 assists, shooting 40% from three.

As for the Terriers, guard Corey Tripp shot just 6-for-17 and turned the ball over six times in the loss. Jackson Sivills and Jeremy Lorenz did their best to help Wofford come back, with Sivills leading the team with 15 points and Lorenz shooting 4-for-6, scoring 12 points off the bench.

Campbell Duncan and Gavin Paull are the only Tennessee players who appeared in the game and are still on the team, although neither came into the game until the very end when the Vols had secured the win.

Luke Flynn is the only Wofford player who appeared in the game and is still on the team. He was a freshman at the time, but he still played 28 minutes; although he shot just 1-for-4, scoring three points, he grabbed four rebounds.

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