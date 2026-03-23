Tennessee Basketball Defeats Virginia in a March Madness Thriller

The Tennessee Volunteers played their second game of March Madness on Sunday, as this was their round of 32 matchup. The Vols were victorious in their first game against the Miami OH Redhawks. This was a team that had a lot of potential, but at the same time was a significantly easier opponent than the Virginia Cavaliers, who gave the Vols some trouble during the game on Sunday.

Tennessee Wins Against Virginia

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In the end, the Tennessee Volunteers won the contest. This game was a back-and-forth matchup that showcased the true talent of the two defenses, as both teams came up huge on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive aspect is what got the Vols to where they are now. The final score of the game was 79-72 in favor of the Vols.

The star of this game was Nate Ament, who played through an injury, which has been the story of this past month. He has been playing through a rolled knee and a rolled ankle, as he has done a great job despite the issues he has had. He finished the contest with double-digit points, along with multiple rebounds, one steal, and one block.

The Vols have the chance to make it back to the Elite 8 after defeating the Cavaliers. First, they will have to defeat the Iowa State Cyclones, who defeated the Kentucky Wildcats via a blowout. Both teams have a great shot at the championship if they can advance.

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