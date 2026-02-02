Tennessee Basketball Jumps Back Into The AP Rankings

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to continue their recent winning streak, which now sits at three games. They have wins over many top SEC teams, but their recent winning streak is from their victories over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Auburn Tigers.

Tennessee is Ranked

Tennessee forward Jaylen Carey (23) yells in celebration after scoring a basket during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 17, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

These are massive wins for the Vols, and they have once again jumped into the rankings, as they are set to be ranked inside the top-25. The Vols are now ranked as the 25th team in the nation, which is the lowest-ranked team there is in college basketball, but at the end of the day, it is still an improvement compared to where they were just a week ago.

The Vols have a tough schedule ahead of them, but there isn't a single matchup in which someone can count the Vols out. The Vols stand a fighting chance against every team, and there will only be around three games that they will be the underdogs in. They play against teh Ole Miss Rebels, which is the first game they have on the February slate.

This is a game that the Vols will be the favorites in, and one of the easier games on their slate. The Vols will see some familiar foes in this next slate of games, as they will have a rematch with the Kentucky Wildcats, who they were defeated by in Knoxville, as well as playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide after they defeated the Tide in Tuscaloosa. Some of the other teams they will play include the Mississippi State Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and the Vanderbilt Commodores, who will be one of their toughest games of the month.

The Vols will need to keep the success rolling through their top stars, as in recent games, the star for the Vols has been Nate Ament. Ament is playing up to his ranking in this recent stretch, as he has been averaging over 20 points and around 7 rebounds in the recent three games of the season. Another player who will be asked to have a huge month is J.P. Estrella, who has been an active starter for the Vols and has done a great job on the offensive side of the ball. He is improving and has a lot of potential to be great for the Vols to close this season out.

The Vols will push for a higher ranking, but it will take a win over Ole Miss on Tuesday and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

