Previewing Tennessee Basketball's February Schedule

The Tennessee Volunteers are entering the month of February on a winning streak after seeing some early issues in conference play. They have won the last three games they have played, as they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Auburn Tigers. These are three tough teams they had to defeat to get to where they are.

They will have another tough month in February, as they take on multiple solid teams, and multiple rivals.

Schedule Preview

Tennessee guard Amari Evans (1) claps during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss (Feb 3)

This is the first game for the Vols in the month of February. They are playing against a solid Ole Miss team, which will be entering this game as the underdogs. The Vols have lost to the underdogs multiple times this season, and this is a game the Vols absolutely have to win following their closing stretch, and arguably their best stretch of the season in January.

Tennessee at. Kentucky (Feb 7)

This game has been marked on the calendar ever since the Vols lost their first meeting in the month of January. This is a game the Vols will likely be the underdogs in, especially being on the road, but they will look to give the Wildcats a receipt after the way things ended last go around. I look for this one to be a bit chippy.

Tennessee at. Mississippi State (Feb 11)

Mississippi State is one of the least proven teams in the SEC, as their overall record stands at 11-11 entering February. The Bulldogs have a lot to prove, but with the Vols coming to tow it is safe to say they will have to fight out of a corner. Tennessee has a lot going for them in this one, and this will be a game that they will enter as the heavy favorite.

Tennessee vs. LSU (Feb 14)

This is one of my favorite matchups the Vols will have, as the LSU Tigers are quite underrated. They have a lot of good from top to bottom on their roster, and are one of the sneaky teams in the conference. This will be a game that the Food City Center will need to be packed for, as the Vols look to defeat the Tigers.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma (Feb 18)

Oklahoma isn't having a great season by any means, but they have some room to grow. Whether that will happen before or after the Tennessee game is unknown, but it is safe to say that the Vols have the chance to dominate in this one, as they will be heavy favorites yet again.

Tennessee at. No. 18 Vanderbilt (Feb 21)

This is the toughest game on the schedule alongside the Kentucky game thus far. Vanderbilt is the only current ranked team that they will play upto this point in the scheudle. Jaylen Carey will be a player to watch in this one, as he will play against his former team. Vanderbilt has been a thorn in the side of the Vols the past few years, but the Vols have the chance to pull off an upset that many wouldn't second-guess if it happened.

Tennessee at. Missouri (Feb 24)

This is another road game that the Vols will feel confident playing. They will enter this game as the favorites, although this Missouri team has proven to be able to counter what the Vols throw their way in the past. Missouri is improving, but the Vols stack up better against Missouri than some of the other teams they have defeated. This will be one to watch, as the Vols have the opportunity to tack another win to their record.

Tennessee vs. Alabama (Feb 28)

The final day of February will be closed in a game that is showcased by two teams that can't stand the thought of each other. The Vols got the best of the Crimson Tide in the first matchup, which was on the roas, and they will now look for the clean sweep in the regular season. This is the toughest game they will play in the month of February, which will set the tone for their final two regular-season games, which both end in March.

