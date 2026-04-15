Tennessee Basketball Lands Elite Transfer Portal Prospect
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The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to make many additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal. They added a new addition from the portal on Wednesday, as they added Jalen Haralson.
Haralson is one of the better players from the transfer portal and is a combo-guard with a lot of potential. He announced he was committing to the Tennessee Volunteers from the Notre Dame program following a season in which he averaged 16.2 points per game.
Here is more about the addition the Vols made, according to fightingirish.com.
Jalen Haralson's 2025-2026
- 23 starts, 27 games played. Averaged 16.2 ppg.
- His 16.2 ppg ranked 4th all-time for a freshman at Notre Dame, finishing behind Markus Burton’s 17.5, Adrian Dantley’s 18.3 & Troy Murphy’s 19.2.
- Haralson ranked top-5 in ACC Rookie scoring during league play: Ebuka Okorie (23.3), Cameron Boozer (22.7), Caleb Wilson (20.1), Mikel Brown Jr (18.1), Haralson (17.4) & Thijs De Ridder (16.3).
- Haralson’s 17.4 ppg in ACC play ranked 9th overall. He shot 53.6% from the field, which ranked 5th in the league.
- Jalen was 1-of-6 freshmen in a power conference to average at least 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Led the Irish in scoring 10 times. Jalen produced double-digit points in all but 3 games this season.
- Five 20-point games over his last 8 games played – 20 vs Virginia, career high 26 at Syracuse, 23 at SMU, 25 vs. NC State & 21 at BC. Finished with eight 20-point efforts on the season.
- Last 4 games – 22.0 ppg on 27-45 shooting, 34-44 from the FT line.
- Converted 70.3% from within 4.5 feet. Shot 54.3% overall from 2-point range.
- Led the team in assists – averaged 2.7 apg
- Led the team in FT attempts (6.7) and makes (4.5). Since Virginia on Jan. 27, Jalen raised his FT% from 60.7% to 67.4%. His 122 made free throws ranked as the 5th most for a freshman at ND.
- Personal best 13-15 from the free-throw line vs. Stanford on March 4. Jalen totaled 19 points.
- An electric 2nd half in the NC State win – scored 20 points on 7-9 shooting, 6-6 from stripe in the 2nd half. Recorded 14 of the team’s final 20 points. He finished the game with 25 points, one shy of his career best. 9-10 from FT line.
- BC win on Jan. 24 – recorded 11 of his 17 points in the second half and finished 8-13 overall.
- Went his first 13 games without a three, but then went a combined 5-7 vs. Cal & Clemson.
- First 10 minutes of each Cal, Clemson, Miami – a combined 10-13 from the field for 27 points. Vs. Clemson (1/10) – scored 11 of the team’s first 17 points & finished with a team high 18. At Cal (1/2) – scored the first 10 points of the game, which included draining his first two threes of his career, finishing with 17 points.
- Haralson was CLUTCH at TCU, hitting the game-tying fadeaway shot with three seconds left to send it to overtime. He finished 8-12 from the floor to total 20 points; plus 5 rebounds and a career best 9 assists. ND players to match those marks in a game in the last 30 seasons: Jerian Grant in 2015 / Chris Thomas x3 (twice in 2002 and once in 2005).
- Game prior, he ignited a great 2nd half start in the win over Missouri, scoring 7 of the team’s first 9 points. Ultimately finished with 13 points on 5-7 shooting.
- Averaged second most points in Vegas with 14.0 ppg. Haralson was 15-34 (.441) from the field.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_