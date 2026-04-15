Tennessee Basketball Lands Elite Transfer Portal Prospect

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to make many additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal. They added a new addition from the portal on Wednesday, as they added Jalen Haralson.

Haralson is one of the better players from the transfer portal and is a combo-guard with a lot of potential. He announced he was committing to the Tennessee Volunteers from the Notre Dame program following a season in which he averaged 16.2 points per game.

Here is more about the addition the Vols made, according to fightingirish.com.

Jalen Haralson's 2025-2026

Feb 14, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Jalen Haralson (10) watches during warmups before facing Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

23 starts, 27 games played. Averaged 16.2 ppg.

His 16.2 ppg ranked 4th all-time for a freshman at Notre Dame, finishing behind Markus Burton’s 17.5, Adrian Dantley’s 18.3 & Troy Murphy’s 19.2.

Haralson ranked top-5 in ACC Rookie scoring during league play: Ebuka Okorie (23.3), Cameron Boozer (22.7), Caleb Wilson (20.1), Mikel Brown Jr (18.1), Haralson (17.4) & Thijs De Ridder (16.3).

Haralson’s 17.4 ppg in ACC play ranked 9th overall. He shot 53.6% from the field, which ranked 5th in the league.

Jalen was 1-of-6 freshmen in a power conference to average at least 16 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Led the Irish in scoring 10 times. Jalen produced double-digit points in all but 3 games this season.

Five 20-point games over his last 8 games played – 20 vs Virginia, career high 26 at Syracuse, 23 at SMU, 25 vs. NC State & 21 at BC. Finished with eight 20-point efforts on the season.

Last 4 games – 22.0 ppg on 27-45 shooting, 34-44 from the FT line.

Converted 70.3% from within 4.5 feet. Shot 54.3% overall from 2-point range.

Led the team in assists – averaged 2.7 apg

Led the team in FT attempts (6.7) and makes (4.5). Since Virginia on Jan. 27, Jalen raised his FT% from 60.7% to 67.4%. His 122 made free throws ranked as the 5th most for a freshman at ND.

Personal best 13-15 from the free-throw line vs. Stanford on March 4. Jalen totaled 19 points.

An electric 2nd half in the NC State win – scored 20 points on 7-9 shooting, 6-6 from stripe in the 2nd half. Recorded 14 of the team’s final 20 points. He finished the game with 25 points, one shy of his career best. 9-10 from FT line.

BC win on Jan. 24 – recorded 11 of his 17 points in the second half and finished 8-13 overall.

Went his first 13 games without a three, but then went a combined 5-7 vs. Cal & Clemson.

First 10 minutes of each Cal, Clemson, Miami – a combined 10-13 from the field for 27 points. Vs. Clemson (1/10) – scored 11 of the team’s first 17 points & finished with a team high 18. At Cal (1/2) – scored the first 10 points of the game, which included draining his first two threes of his career, finishing with 17 points.

11 of the team’s first 17 points & finished with a team high 18. At Cal (1/2) – scored the first 10 points of the game, which included draining his first two threes of his career, finishing with 17 points. Haralson was CLUTCH at TCU, hitting the game-tying fadeaway shot with three seconds left to send it to overtime. He finished 8-12 from the floor to total 20 points; plus 5 rebounds and a career best 9 assists. ND players to match those marks in a game in the last 30 seasons: Jerian Grant in 2015 / Chris Thomas x3 (twice in 2002 and once in 2005).

Game prior, he ignited a great 2nd half start in the win over Missouri, scoring 7 of the team’s first 9 points. Ultimately finished with 13 points on 5-7 shooting.

Averaged second most points in Vegas with 14.0 ppg. Haralson was 15-34 (.441) from the field.