Tennessee Baseball Loses First Player to Transfer Portal

Tennessee has lost their first player to the college baseball transfer portal. This time, they have lost a very underrated infielder. That player is freshman Ethan Moore.

Ethan Moore Enters the Transfer Portal

Tennessee's Ethan Moore (32) gets a pat on the back while walking into the dugout before a baseball game between Tennessee and Missouri in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 20, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore was rated as the No. 5 player in the state of Illinois, which is a state that the Vols have been recruiting in for quite some time. He was also rated as the No. 2 shortstop in the state. He was also rated as the nation's No. 94 player in the country, which means that the Vols are losing someone who is viewed as a top player in the state for his class after just one season with Tennessee. He is the first player to enter the transfer portal, and this may not seem damaging, but it is more damaging than many may think.

Tennessee will need all of the infield help that they can have for the years to come, and losing a guy with future superstar potential hurts the Vols more than anything. For what it's worth, he came to Tennessee to be with the Vols despite being drafted out of high school in the 18th round by the Cincinnati Reds.

Unfortunately, his time being cut short means that the Vols will never even see him come to the plate, as he didn't play a single time last season, but was expected to get some work this next season.

It remains unknown why he wants to enter the portal, and it also remains unknown where he will be targeting to go, but he will be one of the players who likely receives a ton of attention from the Tennessee Vols program, as even though he didn't play, he is still uber-talented and has all the talent one could want in a future starting infielder.

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