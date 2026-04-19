Tennessee Basketball Lands ELITE Transfer Portal Prospect
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The Tennessee Volunteers landed yet another transfer player when it comes to their 2026 basketball transfer portal class. This time, they landed one of their top targets on the transfer board, as they went out and landed VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr., who committed to the Vols over Kansas.
Hill Jr. finished last season with 15.0 PTS, 2.8 AST, and 2.7 REB, while also finishing the season with a 47/37/84 shooting split. He is by far one of the more accomplished players for his age and is someone who will come in and be a starter for the Tennessee program immediately, with all of the talent shifting towards next season and showing a bright future.
He ranks as the nation's No. 18 player in the transfer portal and has the potential to be the best player on Tennessee's roster come next season if he continues his upward trajectory. He has been solid since his first season in college and his high school recruiting days, as he continues to get better, but he had a solid base starting out. Here is more information about the Vols star in his 2024-2025 season, along with his high school career, according to vcuathletics.com.
Terrence Hill Jr. in 2024-2025
- Played in 23 games, averaging 3.4 points and 6.1 minutes per game; Shot .446 (25-of-56) from the field
- Shot a perfect 17-for-17 from the free throw line – the most makes without a miss in VCU single-season history
- Scored a career-high 16 points against Elizabeth City St. (Nov. 29), adding two rebounds and an assist
- Poured in 13 points in just nine minutes against La Salle (Feb. 4), shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from distance
- Scored five points in his collegiate debut against Bellarmine (Nov. 4)
Terrence Hill Jr. in High School
- Named Portland Interscholastic League Player of the Year as a senior in 2024; First Team All-State, OSAA 6A First Team All-Tournament
- Helped lead Roosevelt High School to a 26-3 record, a district title, and an appearance in the 6A state championship game in 2023-24
- Averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game at Roosevelt as a senior
- In his sophomore year, he was named Second-Team All-State and First Team All-League and helped lead Roosevelt to a 22-8 record
- Spent his junior year at AZ Compass Prep, which has earned a reputation as one of the elite high school basketball programs in the country
- Also starred on the Rotary Rebels AAU team
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_