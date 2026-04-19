Tennessee Basketball Lands ELITE Transfer Portal Prospect

The Tennessee Volunteers landed yet another transfer player when it comes to their 2026 basketball transfer portal class. This time, they landed one of their top targets on the transfer board, as they went out and landed VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr., who committed to the Vols over Kansas.

Hill Jr. finished last season with 15.0 PTS, 2.8 AST, and 2.7 REB, while also finishing the season with a 47/37/84 shooting split. He is by far one of the more accomplished players for his age and is someone who will come in and be a starter for the Tennessee program immediately, with all of the talent shifting towards next season and showing a bright future.

He ranks as the nation's No. 18 player in the transfer portal and has the potential to be the best player on Tennessee's roster come next season if he continues his upward trajectory. He has been solid since his first season in college and his high school recruiting days, as he continues to get better, but he had a solid base starting out. Here is more information about the Vols star in his 2024-2025 season, along with his high school career, according to vcuathletics.com.

Terrence Hill Jr. in 2024-2025

Played in 23 games, averaging 3.4 points and 6.1 minutes per game; Shot .446 (25-of-56) from the field

Shot a perfect 17-for-17 from the free throw line – the most makes without a miss in VCU single-season history

Scored a career-high 16 points against Elizabeth City St. (Nov. 29), adding two rebounds and an assist

Poured in 13 points in just nine minutes against La Salle (Feb. 4), shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from distance

Scored five points in his collegiate debut against Bellarmine (Nov. 4)

Terrence Hill Jr. in High School

Named Portland Interscholastic League Player of the Year as a senior in 2024; First Team All-State, OSAA 6A First Team All-Tournament

Helped lead Roosevelt High School to a 26-3 record, a district title, and an appearance in the 6A state championship game in 2023-24

Averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game at Roosevelt as a senior

In his sophomore year, he was named Second-Team All-State and First Team All-League and helped lead Roosevelt to a 22-8 record

Spent his junior year at AZ Compass Prep, which has earned a reputation as one of the elite high school basketball programs in the country

Also starred on the Rotary Rebels AAU team