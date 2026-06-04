Father of Tennessee Baseball Player Leaves Heartfelt Message Amid Transfer Decision

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost a ton of talent to the college baseball transfer portal, including Hunter High, who is a player with a ton of potential. Following his announcement, his father left a heartfelt message to his son.

Brent High Shares a Heartfelt Message to Hunter High

Hunter High during the Tennessee baseball’s Orange & White scrimmage at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on November 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"GAVE HIS ALL! Hunter High has a lot of chapters left in his baseball story. The chapter that ended today saw him fulfill a childhood dream, defy the odds, be part of the 2024 National Championship team and stack up loads of memories and relationships he will cherish for a lifetime. I can't wait to watch the next chapter! I love you, Hunter High. THE BEST IS YET TO COME," Brent High stated.

High was expected to be a big-time contributor for the Tennessee Volunteers this season, but unfortunately for Tennessee, he will be joining another roster and will be one of the players who are very highly recruited out of the transfer portal.

The bat that High brings to the plate is nearly unmatched, as he has a career average of .343, and has also been a great player when it comes to the bombs he has hit. In total, he has hit two home runs, but in only 44 plate appearances. This is something that he did exceptionally well in his time with the Lipcomb Academy baseball club.

In the end, the Vols are going to miss High, as he is a player who not only grew up a Vols fan, but he is a player who is extremely talented. He will do well at his next destination, similar to his time in Tennessee, despite not getting the ideal amount of reps at the plate.

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