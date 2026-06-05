Tennessee Basketball Learns 2026 ACC Opponent in SEC/ACC Challenge

The Tennessee Volunteers basketball schedule continues to fall into place, as they continue to learn more and more about their schedule. On Friday, Tennessee was lucky enough to learn who their ACC vs. SEC matchup is, as the Vols are one of the participating teams in the exciting event.

Tennessee Will Play Against This Team

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes speaks with media during the Big Orange Caravan held at the Riverdance Restaurant in Guild, Tenn., on April 28, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The opponent that the Vols will be taking on is the Florida State Seminoles. This is a game that will be showcased to begin the month of December, as this event is set for December 1st, and will take place in the great city of Knoxville. This will be a home game for the Vols, which will give them an advantage in a game that they will likely be the major favorite in to begin with.

The Vols made plenty of additions to the roster, as they added multiple high school players, and they have even added multiple transfer portal players. This includes arguably the best player on the roster, Juke Harris, who is joining the roster from the Wake Forest roster. He was just one of the many to join the roster and will likely be one of the main contributing factors this season for the Vols.

As for Florida State, they will need to control the Vols' offense, but more importantly, they will need to find a way to score against the Tennessee program. This is a game that could showcase just how good the Vols are, or could showcase how disciplined the Florida State roster is. This will be a major test for both teams and will be one of the more anticipated games through the ACC/SEC challenge.

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