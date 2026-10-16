Tennessee basketball’s first exhibition game offered a clear lesson: building a lead means little without the toughness to protect it. The Vols eight point halftime lead disappeared.

After the Volunteers fell to Xavier, Troy Henderson and Terrence Hill Jr. pointed to defense, rebounding and mindset as areas that need work. Tennessee struggled to close the game, with the final nine minutes exposing problems on both ends. Still, the players’ message was direct. The fixes start with effort, focus and physical play.

Tennessee guard Jalen Haralson (10) defends Xavier forward Filip Borovicanin during a college basketball exhibition game on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Must Finish on Defense

Henderson said the Volunteers needed to maintain their intensity after halftime.

“second half we just got to finish the game and and don't take our foot off the gas”

Hill also felt Tennessee became too comfortable with its lead. That shift gave Xavier room to build momentum and put pressure on the Volunteers down the stretch.

“I think we just kind of relaxed when we was up felt like we like had the game one Kind of came out with a lackluster type of mentality” That lapse went beyond missed shots. Tennessee needed stops, clear communication and a stronger response when Xavier began its push.

Rebounding Exposes Need for Physical Play

Xavier scored 17 second-chance points, making defensive rebounding a major concern. Each extra chance forced Tennessee to defend longer and gave its opponent another path to points.

Henderson said the answer begins with contact.

“we just got to get back to Tennessee basketball our physical play and we just got to hit first”

As a returner, Henderson also accepted responsibility for helping teammates handle defensive assignments and understand what winning requires.

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes gives instructions to the players during a college basketball exhibition game against Xavier on Oct. 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I take that on a chin I'm a returner I know what it takes to win at this level so we going to be better”

For a team working newcomers into the mix, that leadership will matter. However, knowing the standard must lead to meeting it throughout the game.

Hill Remains Confident in the Offense

Despite missed field goals and free throws, Hill expressed confidence in Tennessee’s ability to score.“Yeah I'm not worried about our offensive play I know we're going to make shots It just didn't fall tonight”

He also praised Jaylen’s versatility, pointing to his scoring and rebounding. “He got to kind of be a Swiss Army knife for us I feel like he play well”

The exhibition provided an early chance to identify weaknesses before the regular season. Henderson’s final takeaway captured Tennessee’s most pressing task. “we just got to be tougher”

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