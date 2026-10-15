Rick Barnes Details Expectations for Tennessee Sophomore DeWayne Brown II

DeWayne Brown II surprised Rick Barnes last season. Now, the Tennessee basketball coach expects his sophomore forward to take the next step. Brown enters the 2026–27 season with a larger role ahead. He and Troy Henderson are the only returning players from last year’s team. As a result, his value goes well beyond scoring and rebounds.

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At SEC Tipoff, Barnes made his expectations clear.

“A lot. We expect a lot because last year he was the biggest surprise on our basketball team.”

That praise gives Brown a strong base to build on. However, it also raises the standard for his second season in Knoxville.

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) is defended by Tennessee forward DeWayne Brown II (6) during an open scrimmage held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown Has a Strong Foundation

Brown played in 35 games and made 10 starts as a freshman. He averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in just 14.7 minutes per game. He also shot 58.6% from the field.

Those numbers show a player who made good use of his chances. He did not need a high volume of shots to help Tennessee. Now, the challenge is to build on that success as his duties grow. More minutes could bring more chances to score and rebound. Still, Barnes’ comments suggest Brown’s daily habits matter just as much.

Barnes also had praise about Brown as a person. " He was the one guy, along with Troy Henderson, that's back. But we knew we wanted DeWayne Brown back. Because he stands for everything that any coach would want. Just a great character person. A guy that works hard every day. And he's the ultimate team player. And we're going to ask him to do a lot more."

For a team with so many new faces, those traits carry real weight. Brown already knows what Barnes wants. That gives him a chance to help set the tone in practice.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes speaks with media during the Tennessee men’s basketball media day at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leadership Will Help Define His Next Step

Last season, Brown proved he belonged. This season, Barnes is asking him to help lead.

Brown does not have years of college experience. Yet he has something most of his new teammates lack: a season in Tennessee’s program. That knowledge can help the Vols build good habits early. It can also give new players an example to follow. Barnes has already seen progress in another key area.

“And we expect him to do more. He’s gotten himself in even better shape.”

Better conditioning could help Brown handle a larger workload. However, his next step will depend on more than playing longer. Tennessee needs him to turn familiar habits into steady production. Finish chances inside. Pursue rebounds. Bring effort each day.

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