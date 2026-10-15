Rick Barnes Explains Tennessee Basketball's Shot Balance After Adding Elite Scorers

Tennessee basketball has added scoring talent. Now, Rick Barnes wants those pieces to work as one. The Vols head into a new season after three straight Elite Eight trips. Yet the next step remains clear. Tennessee wants to reach its first Final Four. To get there, Barnes needs more than players who can score. He needs a team that can share the ball and win tough games.

Barnes Puts Team Success First

Barnes does not seem worried about how shots will be split among his new players. His focus is on what gives Tennessee the best chance to win.

“Well, I’m not concerned about guys and how many shots they think they should get. We’re going to do what we need to do as a team to be the best basketball team that we can be.”

That sets a clear tone. Each player must fit his skills into the team’s needs. Some nights may call for more shots. Others may call for defense, good passes or work on the glass.

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward DeWayne Brown II (6) shoots in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Proven Scorers Face an SEC Test

Barnes also made clear what drove Tennessee’s approach to building this class. “But when we set out to put together this class, we decided we were going to pay for production as opposed to retention.”

Still, past success does not make the move to the SEC easy.

“They’re coming in from different leagues, and our league is different. The SEC is different than any other league in the country, and they’ll have to make those adjustments.”

For Tennessee, the task is to turn those proven skills into a balanced attack.

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Oscar Goodman (5) and Tennessee Volunteers guard Amari Evans (1) battle for the ball in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elite Eight Runs Set the Standard

The last three seasons show how close the Vols have come. Making it to three straigh Elite Eight's in the NCAA tournament.

In 2024–25, Tennessee went 30–8 and finished 12–6 in SEC play. As a No. 2 seed, it beat Kentucky 78–65 in the Sweet Sixteen. However, Houston ended that run with a 69–50 win. Then, Tennessee finished 25–12 with an 11–7 SEC record in 2025–26. The sixth-seeded Vols beat Iowa State 76–62 before falling to Michigan 95–62 in the Elite Eight.

Those runs set a high bar. They also left one more hurdle to clear. Barnes still values the traits that helped build that success. Added scoring gives Tennessee another tool. But the goal is to pair it with stops, rebounds, and sound play.

For the new Vols, earning shots starts with helping the team win. The Vols will host Xavier. In an exhibition game on October 15.

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