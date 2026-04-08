Tennessee Basketball Reportedly In The Mix for Standout Transfer Portal Guard

The Tennessee Volunteers have a long offseason ahead, as they are in the crucial part of the offseason currently. That part is the transfer portal, in which they will lose and gain players. The Vols have already lost plenty of names to the transfer portal or graduation.

They have also started to look into potential transfer portal targets, including one who was recently announced, as he confirmed that he heard from the Vols. That player is Terrence Hill Jr., who is fresh off an electric season with VCU. He was a sophomore last season, and he finished with an average of 15 PTS, 2.8 AST, and 2.7 REB per game. He also finished with solid shooting percentages, as he has been viewed as a top target for many names across the country.

Here was the announcement made by Sam Kayser of LeagueRDY.

The Announcement

VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) reacts to a foul call Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr., one of the top players in the portal, has heard from these schools so far, he told @LeagueRDY."



Maryland

West Virginia

Florida

Arkansas

Tennessee

Kansas

Creighton

Texas

Ole Miss

LSU

Oregon

Vanderbilt

Kentucky

USC

UCLA

Seton Hall

DePaul

Minnesota

Texas A&M

Oklahoma

Auburn

Baylor



"He was named the A10 Sixth Man of the Year and the A10 Most Improved Player this season. Averaged 15.0PPG, 2.8APG and 2.7RPG."

The talented prospect was also really solid in his freshman season despite having limited minutes, as he was a top guard for VCU when it came to the minutes he played. Here is some more information from vcuathletics.com.

Terrence Hill JR. - 2024/2025

VCU Rams guard Terrence Hill Jr. (6) reacts after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Played in 23 games, averaging 3.4 points and 6.1 minutes per game; Shot .446 (25-of-56) from the field

Shot a perfect 17-for-17 from the free throw line – the most makes without a miss in VCU single-season history

Scored a career-high 16 points against Elizabeth City St. (Nov. 29), adding two rebounds and an assist

Poured in 13 points in just nine minutes against La Salle (Feb. 4), shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from distance

Scored five points in his collegiate debut against Bellarmine (Nov. 4)

In Conclusion

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes looks to the scoreboard during the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game against Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has been little information released since this, as he continues to be a top target for some of these teams and will likely take visits. While there are no visits scheduled to public knowledge, there is an expectation that this will be the next step before he announces where he is going to be committing. It is unknown where the Vols stand at this moment as well.