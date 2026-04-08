Tennessee Basketball Reportedly In The Mix for Standout Transfer Portal Guard
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers have a long offseason ahead, as they are in the crucial part of the offseason currently. That part is the transfer portal, in which they will lose and gain players. The Vols have already lost plenty of names to the transfer portal or graduation.
They have also started to look into potential transfer portal targets, including one who was recently announced, as he confirmed that he heard from the Vols. That player is Terrence Hill Jr., who is fresh off an electric season with VCU. He was a sophomore last season, and he finished with an average of 15 PTS, 2.8 AST, and 2.7 REB per game. He also finished with solid shooting percentages, as he has been viewed as a top target for many names across the country.
Here was the announcement made by Sam Kayser of LeagueRDY.
The Announcement
"VCU guard Terrence Hill Jr., one of the top players in the portal, has heard from these schools so far, he told @LeagueRDY."
Maryland
West Virginia
Florida
Arkansas
Tennessee
Kansas
Creighton
Texas
Ole Miss
LSU
Oregon
Vanderbilt
Kentucky
USC
UCLA
Seton Hall
DePaul
Minnesota
Texas A&M
Oklahoma
Auburn
Baylor
"He was named the A10 Sixth Man of the Year and the A10 Most Improved Player this season. Averaged 15.0PPG, 2.8APG and 2.7RPG."
The talented prospect was also really solid in his freshman season despite having limited minutes, as he was a top guard for VCU when it came to the minutes he played. Here is some more information from vcuathletics.com.
Terrence Hill JR. - 2024/2025
- Played in 23 games, averaging 3.4 points and 6.1 minutes per game; Shot .446 (25-of-56) from the field
- Shot a perfect 17-for-17 from the free throw line – the most makes without a miss in VCU single-season history
- Scored a career-high 16 points against Elizabeth City St. (Nov. 29), adding two rebounds and an assist
- Poured in 13 points in just nine minutes against La Salle (Feb. 4), shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from distance
- Scored five points in his collegiate debut against Bellarmine (Nov. 4)
In Conclusion
There has been little information released since this, as he continues to be a top target for some of these teams and will likely take visits. While there are no visits scheduled to public knowledge, there is an expectation that this will be the next step before he announces where he is going to be committing. It is unknown where the Vols stand at this moment as well.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_