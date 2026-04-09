Tennessee Basketball Reportedly Set to Host Amazing Transfer Portal Target

Dai Dai Ames is one of the better players in the college basketball transfer portal, as 247Sports has him listed as the No. 48-ranked transfer at the time of this article being typed. Ames has been one of the better scorers in the country, as he finished last season with a total of 16.9 points per game, 2.2 assists per game, and 2 rebounds per game. He also shot 46.4% from the field and 36.7% from behind the arc to confirm to everyone that he is an electric shooter and one of the better scorers in the country.

Dai Dai Ames Sets Tennessee Basketball Visit

Feb 25, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Dai Dai Ames (7) warms up before the game against the SMU Mustangs at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The talented prospect has played college basketball at multiple colleges, as he has played for the Kansas State Wildcats, Virginia Cavaliers, and the California Golden Bears. He is by far one of the more talked-about transfer targets for many teams, but luckily, the Vols are making some moves in this recruitment. In fact, Tennessee is set to host the talented prospect on a visit. Information has been released that the talented prospect will be visiting the Tennessee Volunteers this weekend on a visit, which is also around the same timeline as the Orange and White game. While the days that he will be there seem limited in detail, there is a solid chance that he will be in attendance for the spring game.

He is a 6'2 prospect who will be playing at either the one or the two spot for the Vols if he were to commit to Tennessee. He is also someone who will see the court early, thanks to his outstanding talent and his age as well. The talented prospect is entering his senior season, which would leave many with the chance to learn from him in this upcoming season, if he were to commit to the Vols.

As of now, the Vols have only one transfer portal commitment, as that commitment comes from Belmont. Lundblade ranks as the No. 50 player in the portal, according to 247Sports, and will be one of the more talked-about additions during the offseason for Tennessee. The Vols have all the talent one could want, and luckily for the Vols, they will be in a position where they can land many of their top targets thanks to both NIL and coaching, according to reports over the past week. The Vols will hope for the best in this recruitment, as they hope to pair Lundblade and Ames together.