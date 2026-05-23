The Latest on Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Chaz Coleman's Status

It is well known that the Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to get their top-ranked transfer portal player back on the field, as there were some early reports during the spring that he was homesick and was even dealing with some vertigo.

That player is Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal addition Chaz Coleman, who is set to become one of the players with the most upside upon returning; however, many are anticipating when he will actually return. In a recent interview held by Josh Ward and Jayson Swain, Austin Price from On3's VolQuest commented on the situation, as he explained how he believes the Vols could see him back with the team during the first day of summer workouts.

Here is what Price had to say.

Will Chaz Coleman Return With the Vols Next Week?

Will Chaz Coleman be with Tennessee's football team when summer workouts begin early next week?@AustinPriceless weighed in during @JoshandSwain on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/XVlA9ma4yA — Josh Ward (@Josh_Ward) May 21, 2026

"Everybody is still out and about, and will be getting into town late this weekend. Summer workouts are set to begin early next week. As we sit here at 1:48 PM EST on a Wednesday, I'll just be shocked if he's not back out there. I think there has been some positive momentum behind the scenes in the last couple of weeks, so I am one who believes that he is going to be there. Maybe I'll be shocked, but that's where I am going as we sit here on Wednesday," Austin Price said.

Coleman has star potential and is expected to be one of the starters off the EDGE for the Vols, but for that to be the case, he will need to find his way back onto the field and with the team during workouts sooner rather than later, so that he isn't even further behind.

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