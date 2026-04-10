Tennessee Basketball Set to Host Standout Transfer Portal Center

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to host yet another talented transfer portal target. The Vols will be hosting one of the better players on their board, as they will be hosting star forward Miles Rubin from Loyola Chicago.

Rubin is one of the better players in the transfer portal, as he currently ranks as the No. 73 player in the portal, according to Rivals, as of the making of this article. He averaged a total of 11.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, and an insane average of 2.3 BLK per game, which makes him one of the better defensive forwards in the transfer portal. He will be one of the players Rick Barnes pushes the hardest for because of who he has been losing. The Vols will be losing J.P. Estrella, Cade Phillips, Felix Okpara, and Jaylen Carey, who were the main core at the big positions entering the season. As of now, the main player that the Vols will be returning in the big men group is DeWayne Brown. The Vols will need some help there, and that is exactly what they would get from Rubin.

Rubin is expected to visit the Vols this weekend, which will be one of the bigger visits that they host this offseason. Here is more information about the talented prospect and how his 2025-2026 look, according to loyolaramblers.com.

Miles Rubin's 2025-2026

Feb 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Saint Louis Billikens center Robbie Avila (21) is defended by Loyola Chicago Ramblers center Miles Rubin (24) during the first half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Appeared and started in all 33 games this season... averaged a team-leading 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game... added 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game... shot 58.5 percent from the field and 54.3 percent from the line... became the program's all-time leader in blocks with his 177th career block... has 237 and counting... holds the top three seasons on the individual blocks chart after tying his rookie season with 76 total blocks this year to rank second... 19 games with at least 10 points, including two 20-point outings... 10 games with 10 or more rebounds... six double-doubles... had 13 points and 10 rebounds vs. San Jose State (Nov. 26)... back-to-back double-doubles vs. Princeton (Dec. 6) with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Chicago State (Dec. 14) with 10 points and 11 rebounds... recorded 10 points and 11 boards vs. Dayton (Jan. 3)... added 15 points and 10 rebounds at George Washington (Jan. 10)... went for 21 points and 10 rebounds at VCU (Jan. 30)... scored 20 in the season finale vs. Davidson (March 12)... dished out a career-high six assists twice... tallied five blocks three times... five games with two steals," according to loyolaramblers.com.