Tennessee Basketball Sets the Tone at SEC Tipoff with Rick Barnes, Felix Okpara, and Cade Phillips
Before the SEC Tipoff interviews officially began, a lighthearted moment perfectly captured the essence of Rick Barnes’ coaching career: curiosity, innovation, and humor. Tennessee forward Felix Okpara’s smart glasses began flashing as he recorded the event, prompting a quick smile from Barnes and a few laughs from the media. The brief exchange set the tone for the session, which was authentic, energetic, and unmistakably Tennessee.
“You’re recording everything right now?” Barnes joked. “I’m going to have to watch what I say.”
The panel broke into laughter, but the exchange set the tone. This was a relaxed, confident Tennessee team with a head coach who’s seen it all and still embraces every new moment.
Barnes has taken teams to the NCAA Tournament in five consecutive decades, from the 1980s through the 2020s, something no other active coach can claim. “I’m old,” he said, laughing, when the stat was mentioned. But Okpara quickly jumped in with perspective.
“It just shows how consistent he’s been,” Okpara said. “That’s the one word to describe Coach Barnes: consistent. He brings the same energy, the same standard, every single day.”
Cade Phillips nodded. “It’s that wisdom,” he added. “Fifty years of coaching doesn’t happen by accident. It’s discipline, it’s culture, and it’s trust.”
Barnes’ response reflected the steady philosophy that has made Tennessee one of the SEC’s most stable programs. “I think players are still the same,” he said. “They want to play at the highest level, and our job is to teach them what it takes to get there. We recruit guys who fit our culture and want to work and maximize what they have. That’s been the constant.”
Even with roster turnover and new faces, Barnes said he trusts this group to carry that legacy forward. “We lost some great guys, but these players have embraced everything. They know how we want this program represented on and off the floor.”
Phillips, now a leader in his own right, described how he sees his role in that culture.
“My freshman year, I looked up to Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi,” Phillips said. “They set the standard. Then came Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack—they carried it forward. Now it’s on me to teach the younger guys what it means to wear ‘Tennessee’ across your chest.”
Okpara agreed. “It’s about being that dog,” he said. “Rebounding, defending, doing the little things Coach can count on, but also being a leader and helping new guys understand what this program stands for.”
The Glasses, the Grit, and the Grind
Okpara’s blinking glasses weren’t just a gimmick; they became a symbol of how the Volunteers balance tradition and innovation.
“I’ve been using them for a couple of months,” Okpara said. “They record everything and connect to my phone. I use them for fun, but sometimes I look back at moments and learn from them.”
Barnes couldn’t resist. “I wish I had those glasses back in the day. Might’ve learned a thing or two myself.”
That exchange underscored what has always defined Barnes: a willingness to adapt without abandoning his principles. He believes in tough practices, transparent communication, and relentless fundamentals.
“We’re big on passing, catching, doing the right things,” Barnes said. “Cade was one of those guys we thought we’d redshirt, but the older players said, ‘We need him.’ That tells you about his work ethic and competitiveness.”
From the Gridiron to the Hardwood
When Phillips talks about competitiveness, it’s not just lip service; it’s in his blood. His father, grandfather, and uncle all played football at Alabama.
“With my dad being who he is, I always thought football would be my path,” Phillips said. “But basketball gave me the same rush. Football taught me toughness, that mano a mano mindset. That’s what I try to bring here every day.”
Barnes smiled. “There’s football in basketball—blocking out, contact, fighting for position,” he said. “We’ve got some tough kids. These two are as physical as anybody in the league.”
Inside a Rick Barnes Practice
Ask any Volunteer what a Barnes practice is like, and the answer comes fast: intense.
“Game days feel like a break,” Phillips said. “That’s how hard we go. Coach doesn’t change—every drill, every rep is competitive. You don’t rise to the occasion; you default to your training. That’s what he teaches us.”
Barnes laughed but didn’t deny it. “Players decide who plays,” he said. “We just teach them what it means to compete. You do the fundamentals, play hard, and everything else takes care of itself.”
Okpara added, “Coach always tells me he’s not going to put my game in a box. That means I’ve got a lot to work on, but he believes in me, and that makes you want to go harder.”
Cliff Diving, Team Bonding, and Life Beyond Basketball
As the conversation wrapped, Barnes and his players lightened the mood again, this time talking about Phillips’ off-court hobby: cliff diving.
“I do it in the summers,” Phillips admitted with a grin. “We’re right by the lake, so I’ll go out there and jump. It’s just something I’ve always done. There’s a little bit of an adrenaline rush.”
The host quickly cut in. “That’s going to be added to the new contracts. No cliff diving, no motorcycles, none of that!” he joked, drawing more laughter.
Moments like that reveal the chemistry of this year’s Tennessee team—focused but grounded in trust and connection. Barnes has built a culture where players can laugh with their coach one minute and battle for every rebound the next.
The Legacy Lives On
From Providence to Texas to Tennessee, Rick Barnes’ journey has spanned generations of college basketball. Yet his philosophy remains timeless: fundamentals, consistency, and relationships built on honesty.
“You just want guys who compete every night,” Barnes said. “We’ve been blessed with players who care about doing it the right way. That’s what makes it special.”
Okpara’s glasses kept blinking through the end of the interview, a fitting metaphor for Barnes’ program, recording every lesson, every laugh, and every moment that defines Tennessee basketball.