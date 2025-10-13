Volunteer Country

Where Tennessee Ranks in the Basketball AP Poll

Where do the Vols rank in the Basketball AP Poll?

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee forward Felix Okpara (34) during Tennessee basketball's media day and practice held at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 9, 2025.
Tennessee forward Felix Okpara (34) during Tennessee basketball's media day and practice held at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 9, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to make a statement when it comes to the basketball scene, as they are inching closer to their first contest of the season. The Vols have a new face to the program, as majority of the players for them will be new names to the Tennessee basketball program, while they only returned a few valuable pieces.

One of the main pieces that the Vols returned is Felix Okpara. Okpara was the star center for the Vols last season following his transfer from the Ohio State Buckeyes. His transfer from the Buckeyes was a huge decision that paid off for the prospect, and he will be a captain of this program. The Vols will also be returning Cade Phillips and JP Estrella. Estrella was inactive last season because of an injury, but now that he is back the Vols will have the chance to see exactly what he is capable of.

The new name that everyone is talking about is top-five nationaly freshman Nate Ament. Ament has been compared to Kevin Durant, and his play style adds up. The Vols also had an electric off-season with the transfer portal, which is bringing in many stars.

While the preseason poll is often looked at as unreasonable, the Vols was listed inside the top-25 for the season. Here is where the Tennessee Volunteers basketball program is ranked.

Where Do the Vols Rank In the Preseason AP Poll?

Rick Barne
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes watches as his players, including guard Ethan Burg (35), run drills practice on September 23, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are the 18th ranked team inside the top-25. Some may feel this is way toi low, but at the same time let's remember who all they lost. The most notable player being Zakai Zeigler, who has been a four-year contributor for this program, but they also lost Chaz Lanier, Igor Milicic, Darlinstone Dubar, Jahmai Mashack, and Jordan Gainey.

The team will begin their season against the Mercer Bears on Monday, November 3rd. They will then move through a non-conference slate, which includes some tough teams like Houston, Louisville, Illinois, Syracuse, and more.

This will be key to any success they look to have, as this team made it all the way to the Elite 8 the past two years, but still have yet to make it to the final four. All things considering the Vols have the chance to do great things with this group despite it being brand new. This is why they are ranked inside the top-20.

