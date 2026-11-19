Tennessee men’s basketball has a talented roster, but it is still early in the season, and players aren’t in their final form yet. Even in the win over No. 2 Michigan State, there was still a lot of meat left on the bone for the Vols’ offense.

Everyone keeps wondering when Juke Harris will arrive offensively. Over four games, he is averaging 7.3 points per game and shooting 22.6% from the field. He is probably the newcomer that many expected the most from, but he is showing promise in other areas.

Tennessee guard Juke Harris (2) attempts a shot past Radford guard Mathieu Grujicic (9) during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Radford at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville on Nov. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It doesn’t get the headlines, but his performance as a defender and rebounder is turning him into more of a complete player. Once his shots begin to fall, he will have already grown in those aspects that are required to play successful ball in Rick Barnes’ system.

Assistant coach Steve McClain spoke about Harris during Thursday’s media availability. His main point was what he’s doing other than scoring.

“Defensively is what everybody worried about with him, and he’s done an unbelievable job there,” McClain said. “He just continues to get better and better there. He had 10 rebounds the other night [against Tennessee State].”

That is what excites head coach Rick Barnes about Harris as well. Barnes made it clear how much he values that part of his game.

“Believe me, I’d take that every night over 25 points,” Barnes said after the TSU game. “I really would. We need him to get that done.”

Nov 9, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Juke Harris (2) defends Radford Highlanders guard Warren Keel Jr. (4) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In four games, his defensive and rebounding presence has been solid. He’s also doing it with great discipline, as he’s only committed three fouls in 100 total minutes of play. Harris also has three steals in the young season.

“So I think what Juke is learning is, yeah, he might be struggling shooting the basketball,” McClain said. “That’ll come. He’s done that all his life. He’s done a great job with picking up the other areas so that he can stay on the court and contribute when he isn’t making shots. Once his shot making comes, and he hit a couple big ones the other night, things are even going to get better for him.”

It’s only a matter of time before his offense pops off. Harris came in with a lot of preseason expectations, and that can be tough in a new place, especially when it involves playing for Barnes.

I observed Harris in practice on Thursday, and he is surely putting in the work. There are no concerns about effort or any negative vibes around him. It is great to see that his mentality is in the right place. Barnes expects a lot out of these players and coaches them hard.

That will only make Harris and this team better as the season goes on.

Tennessee will be back at Food City Center on Friday night to host Coastal Carolina before heading to Las Vegas for the Players Era Men’s Championship, where the Vols will open against Maryland on Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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