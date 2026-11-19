Tennessee men’s basketball is fresh off a win over No. 2 Michigan State, where defensive dominance took the spotlight, holding the Spartans to 9-of-50 (18%) from the field. Preseason National Player of the Year Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 16, but all were from the free throw line. Fears shot just 0-for-3 from the field.

Head coach Rick Barnes talked after the game about how assistant coach Steve McClain had the lead on the scout for the Spartans. Thursday, McClain gave us his view of how it all came together before Tuesday night at Food City Center. He also spoke on the team’s chemistry and spoke on Vols signee Aly Toure.

What went into leading the scout for Michigan State?

“When you look at the success Coach Barnes has had in his career, you understand one thing, the scouting, the things we do every day to win games, happens every day. The Michigan State scout part of it was I took it because I had also been involved with them when I was at Indiana. I’ve known Coach Izzo a long time. And like Coach, he has a way he wins and it doesn’t change. The players might change but the system is what it is.

"So, that’s one of the reasons it made sense for me to have that scout. The players were really locked in, and you could tell they were locked in from the first time we sat and talked about it, and they carried it out. That’s our job in coaching. It doesn’t matter what you do, you’re trying to help your guys have the best feel they can before that ball is tipped up, because then at that point it’s on them.”

What gives you hope this group can build off the win?

“I think this, it’s such a new experience for all of them, and we keep talking about that. It’s easy to say, well, they’ve all been somewhere. Yeah, but it’s kind of like asking them the question, how many of you have ever been involved in this big of a game?

"There was only one guy in the room that had, and he didn’t play. So you’re trying to prepare them for what’s different. They hadn’t experienced Thompson-Boling in that kind of game, and now they have. So it was a different feel, and you also saw how they’d respond to that. That was fun to watch.”

How important is it to show them on film what it looks like when it’s good?

“You always want that, and it’s why you schedule those games. All games are important. They’re all building to what you want to be at the end of the year. But there are certain ones that are going to define you at some point, and that was one of them. You get a good grade for that one until the next one.”

Why has this team been so good at two-point defense?

“They’re understanding that you’ve got to protect the paint first. Yeah, you don’t want to give up threes. You don’t want to be a team that people feel like they can do that against. But to win at this level you’ve got to protect the paint, and I think they’ve done a good job of figuring that out.”

What clicked for Miles Rubin and DeWayne Brown II against Michigan State?

“I think they both just looked comfortable for the first time, and I’m not sure why. For DeWayne, for Miles, I know it’s been an adjustment, but I thought they both just had a great synergy together. Some of that just comes with time, so maybe that was it. Just the fact that they’re continuing to learn each other, and it started to click the other night.”

What does a win like that do for a brand new team’s camaraderie?

“You’re seeing guys experience something that most of them, I’d say 90% of them, hadn’t. So it’s fun. When you work every day, it’s no different than what everyone does in life. You want to see some success out of the work. So it’s fun for them, and it makes you want to go back and work that much harder. Can you keep chasing that? Some teams can’t. Some have to suffer a defeat to learn from it. But you hope they can just keep chasing that feeling.”

Are the newcomers starting to understand what it means to be a Tennessee basketball player?

“There’s no question, because you can talk about it all you want, the identity of this program and what Coach has turned this program into, and our fans. I even go back to Izzo saying he wished he could stay and experience a football Saturday in Knoxville. So we’ve got a special thing going here. And to answer your question, yeah, they have to experience it, what this program and what our fans expect. There’s a difference when you have real fans.

"Yeah, they want to win, but they have an expectation you play a certain way. Coach has built that here. So even if you lose a game and you play the right way, they’ll walk out going, ‘Man, that’s our team.’ But if you don’t play the right way, they’re also going to tell you about that. I think our new guys really got to experience both of it. The other night we played the right way, and they saw what our fans can do to help us win a big game.”

How much does DeWayne Brown II’s passing help the offense this early?

“What’s interesting is when we were recruiting a lot of these guys, we’d show film of last year and it would be a lot of DeWayne. We’d be sitting there after we’d have a recruit and go, ‘Wow, DeWayne’s in all these clips.’ And it was all bigs passing to each other. That’s one of the best strengths he has, he’s really a good teammate. At times he’s too unselfish. We need him to also be who he can be. But I think it is a great trait that he has, that he’s so unselfish.”

Where is Terrence Hill Jr. in understanding what Rick Barnes wants from him running the offense?

“I think he’s getting closer. But again, it’s like everything that happens with our team. When you take a little step, then you’re trying to take them to that next one, because you can’t become satisfied. You don’t ever have this. That’s what you want to keep your team believing, we don’t ever have the answer. You think you do, and then there’s a little bit more to the test. And for Terrence, there’s still a lot to the test he hasn’t seen yet.”

What did the staff see in signee Aly Toure back in the spring?

“He’s an unbelievable kid. One thing Coach has built this thing with is great kids and great young men, and he fits that. Then when you see the clips of him, you could say he’s a wide body, and that’s something Coach has been wanting to get here.

"So there was the fact he’s such a high-level character kid, and the fact that now with five years, you recruit a junior college guy and he’s actually got three years to come in and play. It was just a no-brainer from day one once we went out there and saw him.”

What impressed you when you saw him in person?

“He’s one of those kids, you just want to be around him. He brings something that you want. Does he have basketball talent? There’s no question. That’s what you go for. But everybody you met around the young man just loves him. So you’re bringing high character into the program, and that’s what we want.”

How has Juke Harris worked through his early shooting struggles?

“Defensively is what everybody worried about with him, and he’s done an unbelievable job there. He just continues to get better and better there. He had 10 rebounds the other night. So I think what Juke is learning is, yeah, he might be struggling shooting the basketball. That’ll come. He’s done that all his life.

"He’s done a great job with picking up the other areas so that he can stay on the court and contribute when he isn’t making shots. Once his shot making comes, and he hit a couple big ones the other night, things are even going to get better for him.”

What does Friday night’s quick turnaround do for the team ahead of Las Vegas?

“It’s great preparation, and all I had to do was look at how close they came to beating Wisconsin out at Wisconsin the other night, and it turned my attention real quick. I look forward to it because I think it also gives our fans that come in for the football game on Saturday, that maybe don’t ever get to come to a basketball game, maybe they’re going to pop in and catch the game Friday night.

"So we’ll have another great environment. But no, it’s a quick turnaround. It’s again for our new guys to see how we do things and how nothing will change. It’s not like we shorten preparation. It’s just faster, and you’ve got to be more locked in. It’ll be a great experience for them.”

How do you get this team to play with a chip on its shoulder after falling in the polls?

“It’s kind of like our football team falling in the poll. You just look at it and go, well, who’s doing this? Who’s voting on this? But what you realize when you do this long enough, it only matters what you do on the court. For us, it’s a long season yet. The people that pick you high, in some ways they’re setting you up to fail, and they want you to not meet those expectations. So I think more than anything, it’s a great thing for your fans. It’s a great thing for interest.

"But when you’ve done this like we have, all it does is put an expectation that is good. There’s nothing wrong with it, but you can’t live by it. I saw Hurley talking about it last night after they lost at Arizona. Teams are playing real games right now. These aren’t games that you just wake up and go, well, Michigan State. Think about how many games Tom Izzo and Rick Barnes have won in college basketball. You were talking about two Hall of Famers, two legends the other night.

"For Tom Izzo to come in here, he was so complimentary of our fans, of our administration and what this program’s turned into. So to answer your question, that’s all the fun of it. I’ve always looked at it, you have a choice. You’re either going to be picked really high or you’re going to be at the bottom. Being at the bottom is no fun. So let’s have the expectations and then learn to live up to them. That’s the fun of coaching.”

How do you get them to play like the hunters and not the hunted?

“There’s things we want at the end of the year. Michigan State wants them too. That’s what you drive your team on. Not just what today is, but where do you want to be in one month, two months, three months, four months? It’s all building to something bigger. Every game, Friday night’s building to that.

"So there’s no night you can say we’re going to take a night off, or tonight won’t be hard. Every night’s hard. NIL and the transfer portal have made it so everybody can be good, so you better bring it every night. But again, you’re building to where you want to be in January, February and March. That’s when you want to be your best.”

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