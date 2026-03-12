Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Availability Report Released - SEC Tournament

The availability report for the Tennessee Volunteers has been released ahead of their first SEC tournament game.

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play their first game in the SEC tournament on Thursday. They come into the tournament as the five seed after another impressive regular season showing from the Volunteers.

The Volunteers have been dealing with some injuries as of late and Tennessee's availability report has been released ahead of Thursday's game.

Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Availability Report

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) walks off the court after losing a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee and Alabama at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 28, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Out:

Cade Phillips

Questionable:

Nate Ament

Troy Henderson

Probable:

Amari Evans

According to reports, Nate Ament has returned to practice for the team, a strong indicator that the freshman forward will be available for tomorrow's contest. Amari Evans and Troy Henderson were also reportedly available for practice.

Ament has been battling a handful of lower extremity issues, as a result of the grueling SEC schedule, and has been sidelined for a few games. However, the recent developments suggest that the forward could potentially make his return for Thursday's game.

In the lead up to this week's SEC tournament, Volunteers' head coach Rick Barnes has continuously provided updates on Ament's status and has reassured fans and the media that the highly talented freshman will be ok.

Ament has been nothing short of electric for the Volunteers throughout the 2025-2026 season. The freshman is currently averaging more than 17 points, while completing over 40% of his field goals. He has also been a tremendous asset on the glass, accounting for just under 6.5 rebounds a game.

The freshman's contributions have not only been impactful, but have been somewhat a necessity to the team's success, as he currently leads the team in rebounds and is second in scoring behind Ja'Kobi Gillespie.

Should Ament be available for the SEC tournament this week, the Vols will have an excellent chance at making a deep run and securing an extremely favorable seed in the upcoming March Madness tournament.

The Volunteers will play Auburn on Thursday after the Tigers defeated Mississippi State in the first round. The Tigers trailed early in the game, but a strong second half performance allowed them to prevail over the Bulldogs.

The Tigers are currently fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament as they are currently on the bubble, so they certainly won't be a pushover for the Volunteers during Thursday's game which will be played at 3:00 PM Et on SEC Network.