Standout Defensive Back Recruit Duvay Williams Talks Tennessee Football Recruitment

Tennessee is aiming to secure commitments from some of the top players in the country over the next several months. It already has four commitments in its current class, including two four-star recruits and two three-star recruits (per 247 Sports).

One player that Tennessee is pursuing very aggressively is four-star cornerback Duvay Williams. Williams is a 5-foot-10 corner and is ranked as the seventh-best cornerback in the country and 41st overall player in the country. If Tennessee is to land the California prospect, it will be one of the biggest wins on the recruiting trail of any school in the country.

Williams Discusses Where Tennessee Stands and More

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel cheers on a player during the first half of an NCAA football game against Tennessee at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 22, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One important note about any corners currently considering Tennessee is that all of their recruitments have essentially restarted due to the coaching changes. However, Tennessee has still made sure to make Williams a top target despite the turnaround.

“The old corners coach (Michael Hunter) came for a home visit a couple of months ago, and we had a good connection, so it was unfortunate that he went to the NFL. There was a slight drop off for me after that, but the new corners coach ( Derek Jones) hit me up instantly, and we talked for about an hour. We are in the process of building up a relationship.

He has also spoken with coach Heupel on occasion, and Williams likes what he hears from the Volunteers' head coach.

“He also encourages me. He tells me to keep pushing and to play my game.”

He does not have a visit set, but Williams is excited to go to Knoxville whenever he schedules a date.

He mentioned some of the other schools that are high on his board are USC, California, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame. He also recently visited Auburn.

All of these are great schools, but Williams has a list of things he is looking for that could set one school apart as a potential future home.

“First is education, then it is the opportunity to get on the field early, since that is a check mark that NFL teams look at, and a school that fits me.”

Williams mentioned that he wants to get noticed by the NFL, and he has taken notice of Tennessee’s development of corners.

“Seeing how they develop those guys (Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood) on and off the field is a big thing for me. Also, you can see how they developed their IQ and physical traits, and that is huge for me.”

Williams does not yet have a timeline for when he wants to commit, but he knows he wants to commit sometime after he takes all of his official visits, but before the start of his senior season.