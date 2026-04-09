Tennessee Volunteers Star Nate Ament Falls In Latest NBA Mock Drafts

Nate Ament is one of the many names from the Tennessee program who could be leaving, as he is expected to be a lottery pick in the next NBA Draft. Despite this, he is still falling in the latest mock drafts. Here is where he landed.

USA Today - Pick 13 (Portland Trail Blazers)

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) walks off the court as Michigan players celebrate their Final Four berth behind him after a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"After a relatively slow and inefficient start to the season, Tennessee freshman Nate Ament started to realize some of his lofty expectations. The freshman averaged 21.6 points per game, while shooting 38.9 percent on 3-pointers, during a 13-game stretch before an injury against Alabama on Feb. 28. The All-SEC forward then had 27 points (4-of-6 on 3-pointers) with eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal against Auburn on March 12. He was not as efficient during March Madness, but it will only take one team to fall in love with Ament, and that team is almost certainly picking in the lottery," USA Today said.

CBSSports - Pick 9 (Milwaukee Bucks)

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) looks to pass while defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Whether Milwaukee enters a full rebuild or not, this could be a good fit for Ament. He's a player who is at his best when there's a clear void for him to fill and in Milwaukee, that opportunity would be undeniable. The combo-forward has real size and mismatch scoring tools as a late-bloomer who has consistently taken his game to new levels in recent years," CBSSports said.

FanSided - Pick 13 (Miami Heat)

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) moves the ball while defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Nate Ament is a controversial figure in draft circles. The natural talent is immense. There are stretches where he makes everything look easy, with a high release point on his jumper, feather-soft touch and commendable physicality as a driver. That said, Ament can also struggle to separate and finish against better defenders. He just does not have the burst or the functional strength to actually create and extend advantages on a regular basis. At the end of the day, Ament's size, foul-drawing and positive shooting projection — paired with active hands and rangy athleticism on defense — is going to put him in the lottery conversation. Few NBA teams are better at mitigating weaknesses than Miami. The Heat just know how to use their guys. Ament will get thrown into the weight room and play under a coach in Erik Spoelstra who will put him in favorable spots offensively. This is a calculated swing for the Heat and a tremendous outcome for Ament," FanSided said.

This has left a debate online whether Ament should declare or now, as he has yet to do so.