Tennessee vs Virginia Basketball Prediction and Preview
The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team is traveling to Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship to play Virginia in a big matchup on Thursday evening.
There is a matchup between two undefeated teams taking place Thursday evening at the Baha Mar Hoops - Bahamas Championship Thursday as the 11th ranked Tennessee Volunteers are taking on the unranked Virginia Cavaliers. The Vols are 4-0 on the season while Virginia currently sits at 3-0.
Tennessee is favored by 12.5 points in this game. They are fresh off of a big win over Austin Peay as they won 103-68. Zakai Zeigler is the leading scorer on the team as he is averaging 15.5 points per game and laos leads the team in assists with 7.8 per game. Igor Milicic Jr. is also having a good year for Tennessee as he is averaging 14 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds per game.
Virginia is coming off of a 10 point win over Villanova. Isaac McKneely is the name to keep an eye on for the Cavaliers are he is averaging 16 points per game and is shooting 65% from behind the arc. Jacob Cofie is also having a really solid start to the season as he is averaging 13 points per game, 7.7 rebounds, 2 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game. A do it all player for Virginia.
According to ESPN analytics, Tennessee has an 88.8% chance of winning this game while Virginia has just an 11.2% chance. Tennessee came into the season viewed as one of the more dangerous teams int he country, and they have the opportunity to prove that on Thursday night against the Cavs.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Football Kickoff Time For Vanderbilt Game Announced
- Tennessee Football is Out of the College Football Playoff in Latest Projections
- Tennessee vs Austin Peay: Volunteers Dominate the Governors
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports