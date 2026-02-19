Are Tennessee Volunteer Fans Growing Impatient With the Joey Aguilar Situation?

As Joey Aguilar's eligibility lawsuit continues, are Tennessee fans beginning to grow impatient with the quarterback's process?

The Tennessee Volunteers remain in limbo ahead of the 2026 season, as they await the results of quarterback Joey Aguilar's lawsuit with the NCAA. Aguilar is looking to be granted an extra year of eligibility for the 2026 season.

But the tumultuous trial has begin to create some impatience with the Volunteer fan base, as some have even begun to declare that Josh Heupel and staff need to move on from the quarterback in order to preserve the 2026 season.

Other experts have also begun to weigh in on the situation, stating that the Vols apparent pursuit to have Aguilar return in 2026 is somewhat confusing, given the amount of resources the Vols have expended on recruits at the high school level.

"I've said this before, why are you going to sign high-profile recruits? Faizon Brandon was a big time recruit. George MacIntyre was a big time recruit," said On3's Andy Staples. "Why are you going to sign these guys if all you are going to do is try to recycle the old quarterback?"

Joey Aguilar's 2026 College Football Season

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) celebrates after they beat the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Aguilar joined the Volunteers roster in the lead up to the 2025 season after the very dramatic and controversial departure of Nico Iamaleava. The quarterback started all 13 of Tennessee's games this season and finished with over 3,700 passing yards and threw for 33 touchdowns.

The quarterback's joining of the Volunteers' roster and quick adaptation to Josh Heupel's offensive system quickly helped him become a fan-favorite within Knoxville. However, now the future of the team's quarterback position in limbo, it appears that some are beginning to grow frustrated with the quarterback's situation.

With the results of Aguilar's lawsuit still in doubt, the quarterback has recently announced that he will be attending the NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month, just in case he is not granted the extra year of eligibility.

The Volunteers will begin their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, when they face the Furman Paladins. Whether Aguilar will be the team's starting quarterback for that contest or not remains to be seen.