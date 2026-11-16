What’s Next for Tennessee Basketball After Close Win Over Tennessee State

Tennessee got the win Friday night. It also got a clear idea of what needs to improve before Michigan State comes to Knoxville.

Nov 13, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during the first half against the Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 11 Vols held off Tennessee State 83–78 at Food City Center to improve to 3–0. Terrence Hill Jr. led Tennessee with 19 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Jalen Haralson added 15 off the bench and Tyler Lundblade scored 14. The Vols had enough offense to win, but the Tigers stayed within reach despite shooting just 32 percent from the field.

That’s where the conversation turns to Tuesday. Tennessee State took 25 more shots from the field than Tennessee. Against a Michigan State team that just held Duke to 33.3 percent shooting, the Vols have to make sure they get the most out of the possessions they have.

Tennessee Has to Take Better Care of the Ball

The Vols committed 17 turnovers Friday. Hill Jr. and Dai Dai Ames had four apiece, and the Tigers finished with a 45–43 edge on the glass. Tennessee made up ground at the foul line, where it went 27 of 40, but counting on 40 free-throw attempts against Michigan State is a tough proposition.

Hill Jr's. four 3-pointers and Haralson’s scoring off the bench gave Tennessee two ways to generate offense Friday. Against the Spartans, getting Hill Jr. clean looks and giving Haralson room to attack will depend on how well the Vols handle pressure and move the ball. A possession that ends in a good look also gives Tennessee a better chance to set its defense than one that ends in a live-ball turnover.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Drew Scharnowski (8) defends Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Jeremy Fears Jr. Gives the Vols a Different Test

Michigan State never trailed in its 79–73 win over then-No. 2 Duke at the Champions Classic. Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 18 points and 11 assists, and Jordan Scott blocked six shots. The Spartans followed that performance with a 106–72 win over Northern Iowa on Friday.

Fears puts pressure on the first defender and everyone behind him. If Tennessee gives him a lane off a ball screen, he can get downhill. If the help comes early, he can find the teammate it leaves open. The Vols’ ability to contain him without giving up clean looks elsewhere may be as important as anything they do on offense.

Tennessee hosts Michigan State on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 9 p.m. ET at Food City Center. After Friday’s close call, watch two things early: whether the Vols get a shot up on their possessions and whether they make the Spartans work for theirs.

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