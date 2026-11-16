Oregon vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12

The Oregon Ducks have strung together three straight wins, including back-to-back wins against the likes of Ohio State and Michigan. The Ducks are now in an extremely favorable spot against the Michigan State Spartans, who are 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten this season.

The Ducks are on the cusp of getting back in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff. They have two more games to prove their worth, starting with this Friday night matchup.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Oregon vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Oregon -15.5 (-110)

Michigan State +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Oregon -650

Michigan State +480

Total

OVER 44.5 (-110)

UNDER 44.5 (-110)

Oregon vs. Michigan State How to Watch

Date: Friday, November 20

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Oregon record: 7-3 (5-2 in Big Ten)

Michigan State record: 3-7 (1-6 in Big Ten)

Oregon vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Oregon is 3-1 against the spread in the last four meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams

Oregon is 3-0 against the spread in its last three games

The OVER is 6-4 in Oregon games this season

Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 8-2 in Michigan State's last 10 games

Oregon vs. Michigan State Key Player to Watch

Dylan Raiola, QB - Oregon Ducks

Dylan Raiola's first two starts after Dante Moore went down with an injury were concerning, to say the least, but he has caught fire over the past three weeks. He's coming off a performance where he completed 20-of-28 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns against an extremely tough Michigan defense this past week. If he keeps playing like this, the Ducks could be a dangerous team to face if they can sneak into the playoffs.

Oregon vs. Michigan State Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to keep riding with this Oregon hot streak. The Ducks' offense has been far better the past three weeks since Raiola has hit his stride, and now they get to face a Michigan State defense that's 93rd in opponent EPA per pass and 60th in opponent pass success rate. If Raiola can torch Ohio State and Michigan, he's going to have a field day against the Spartans.

I'm also not so sure about Michigan State being able to move the ball offensively. The Spartans are just 121st in EPA per play and 89th in offensive success rate, while the Oregon defense is one of the best in the country, ranking third in opponent-adjusted EPA per play.

I'm not afraid to lay this many points on the Ducks.

Pick: Oregon -15.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer , you will get $50 in bonus bets for seven straight days when you place a daily $5 wager. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive $350 welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.