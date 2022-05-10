Latest Mock Draft Projections For Kennedy Chandler

As the NBA playoffs progress and more and more teams' seasons come to an end, eyes begin to look at the NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 23, just a few days following the end of the NBA season. And a name that is popular across all mock drafts in the middle-late first round is Kennedy Chandler.

Chandler was the latest 'one-and-done' at the University of Tennessee, and the Memphis native delivered in a significant way for the Vols in his lone year on Rocky Top. Chandler led Tennessee in total points, steals and points per game, and he earned SEC Tournament MVP after his performance in Tampa that led the Vols to their first SEC Tournament win in 43 years.

Chandler announced his intentions to enter the NBA Draft on April 5 and has since been preparing for the next stage in his career.

While the VFL may not be a lottery pick in June, the VFL is a unanimous first-round selection in many recent mocks.

Take a look below. (All mocks listed are the most recent from the respective site)

CBS Sports (Monday, May 9): No. 27//Miami Heat

What they said: "The knock on Chandler is that he's just 6-foot and slender, and to some draft heads that screams defensive liability. Sure, he can't guard bigger wings and post players, but Chandler's defense was arguably the most impressive aspect of his lone season at Tennessee. He can hold his own on that side and has plenty of offensive upside to warrant first-round consideration."–David Cobb

NBC Sports (Monday, May 9): No. 17//Houston Rockets

What they said: "Chandler is a 6-foot-1 guard with the ability to play above the rim and throw down highlight-reel dunks. He was a high-percentage shooter in high school, with a strong handle and quick release, allowing him to create his own shot. Chandler could be a great guard in college, but he may not be there long."–Tyler Byrum and Chase Hughes

USA Today (Monday, May 9): No. 19//Minnesota Timberwolves

What they said: "Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler helped himself during the NCAA tournament despite a loss to Michigan. This class is relatively weak at the point guard position, and scouts could make a solid case that Chandler is one of the top floor generals in the class. He had many of the struggles one would expect from an undersized freshman guard tasked with leading an offense, but the foundation is there for success. Not only is he an advanced playmaker for his age, but Chandler was also one of the most productive players at his position when it came to unassisted field goals made at the rim. He is a scrappy defender, too, and a good defensive playmaker."–Bryan Kalbrosky

ESPN (April 25): No. 20//San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto Raptors)

What they said: "The Spurs aren't short on young perimeter players, but none have the same level of burst and shift as Chandler, who could eventually evolve into a change-of-pace backup to franchise lead guard Dejounte Murray. Despite his size at 6-0, Chandler has also proved capable of co-existing with other big guards like Murray, as he shot almost 50% from 3 over his last 10 games at Tennessee and plays a bit bigger than his listed height given the ground he covers along with his 6-5 wingspan and defensive quickness. Chandler may not pass the eye test given his stature, but he has a relatively high floor thanks to his speed, handle, feel for the game, shooting and winning pedigree." –Mike Schmitz

Ringer (April 25): No. 23//Brooklyn Nets

What they said: "Undersized speedy point guard who excels with or without the ball and is a pest on defense."–Kevin O'Connor

Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi have since joined their former teammate Chandler in deciding to take part in the NBA Draft process. However, unlike Chandler, James and Vescovi have kept their collegiate eligibility, so if they do not get drafted, they will return to Tennessee for their senior seasons.

While Chandler will be assisting an NBA team this fall/upcoming winter, the BasketVols will turn to the collection of sophomore Zakai Zeigler, incoming transfer COVID-Sr. Tyreke Key and freshman B.J. Edwards to help out with point guard duties for the 2022-2023 season.

