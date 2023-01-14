The Halftime Report: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

Physicality is the word to describe this first half of play. Tennessee and Kentucky are competing hard, going at each other and letting the other side know.

Kentucky was undergoing some turbulence entering this afternoon. Fans are frustrated with the recent Wildcat skid, emphasized by a recent loss to 8-8 South Carolina.

Head coach John Calipari is one of the most-tenured coaches in the sport, but fans are suddenly holding up signs calling for him to leave for other jobs. His squad felt the pressure, and they are fighting hard.

Tennessee has a schematical advantage and has more established players. However, you can't discount Kentucky's talent; they have recruited at a top-5 level for years, meaning you can never safely mark them as a win.

Wildcat forward Oscar Tshiebwe is one of college basketball's most intimidating post players. His power and length keep him in the play, and he's snagged several offensive rebounds for second-chance opportunities.

The Volunteers have one of the most potent offensive attacks in America because of their skill diversity. However, Kentucky is forcing them to take shots outside the painted area.

While Santiago Vescovi has made some difficult shots, the odds of offensive success decrease dramatically when Tennessee can't attack the post. Guard Zakai Zeigler must figure out how to stay involved in the second half to get his teammates in advantageous situations.

This looks like it's going to come down until the final whistle. The want from both sides is apparent; they know what is at stake and will do anything to walk away victorious.

