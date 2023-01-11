The Halftime Report: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

While Tennessee came into action as a large favorite, Vanderbilt has given them some difficulty in the first half. The Commodores brought physicality and shooting in the first half, carrying a marginal lead into halftime.

The Volunteers have been getting strong looks and connecting on a decent amount, but Vandy has an answer whenever it feels like they are about to pull away. Guard Noah Shelby made a barrage of threes in the first half to quell waves of momentum.

However, the Volunteers still feel in control of this game. While there have been some mental mistakes, they don't appear out of sorts; sometimes, you have a lackluster first half.

Forwards Josiah Jordan-James and Uros Plavsic have done most of the scoring for Tennessee, but everyone seems to get into the action on this team. Head coach Rick Barnes has called a lot of off-ball screens this game, hoping to get shooters and cutters in motion.

They defeated Mississippi State and South Carolina with different formulas, and it seems they must find a new one to beat Vandy. Motion and physicality are how to overwhelm Vanderbilt offensively, and they had a lot of success around the basket.

Meanwhile, the Commodores have made tough shots offensively. Tennessee has kept everything in front of them, forcing them into difficult shots, but Vandy is making them.

The second half will be much more revealing, as one side may pull away. Neither side has played their best half, but are still remaining competitive with twenty minutes left.

