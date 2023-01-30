National analyst ranks Tennessee No. 5, Keeps Alabama at No. 2

Upsets filled college basketball on Saturday, but the Tennessee Volunteers handled business.

College Gameday came to town for a top-ten showdown against the Texas Longhorns. National eyes followed as the Volunteers out-executed Texas for forty minutes, cruising to an eleven-point victory.

Fans expect Tennessee to climb to No. 2 in the AP Poll on Monday, which aligns with what many think. One national analyst has gone against the grain and has them as his No. 5 team.

Additionally, he has Alabama as his No. 2 team despite an embarrassing road loss at unranked Oklahoma. Many expect Tennessee to leapfrog the Crimson Tide to become the No. 1 SEC team in the AP.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports releases a daily top-25. Tennessee moved up from No. 7 on his ballot after their monumental win. While his ranking isn't a knock on the orange and white, it indicates his feelings about Alabama.

Parrish cited the Crimson Tide's sparkling resume, noting that the only team in his eyes with a better season thus far is Purdue. He says he needs several teams to rise to the top to move down Alabama.

"Bottom line, I will keep Alabama at No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1 until at least two teams, in my opinion, have better résumés. Again, right now, nobody besides Purdue checks that box."

