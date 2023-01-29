The Halftime Report: Tennessee vs. Texas

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has instilled a winning mentality in his team. They are unafraid when they step on the court, and it's evidenced today against Texas.

The Longhorns came out swinging; they were cutting back door, playing hard defense, and making their threes. However, Tennessee survived its run and combated it with one of its own.

Forward Josiah Jordan-James continues to be a steadying force for this team. He made several impact plays on both ends that kept the Volunteers wishing striking distance.

Then, Tennessee did what Tennessee does. They used strong defensive pressure to get out in transition and create a numbers advantage, getting easy shots close to the rim.

The Longhorns are still in the game. They have done some good stuff offensively, but they are playing Tennessee's game. The Volunteers thrive when you make things ugly and get into a low-scoring affair.

Texas hasn't won many games that way this season. The burnt orange live for high-octane shootouts, not a defensive stalemate through twenty minutes of play.

It's been a competitive game like everyone expected, but one side is clearly in the driver's seat. There's an entire half of basketball left, but things look very good for Tennessee.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.