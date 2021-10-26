Watch: Tony Vitello Defends Rick Barnes' Character, Tells Hilarious Story About Him

Amidst the drama former UT football head coach Jeremy Pruitt has created in threatening to sue UT if the University does not reach a settlement with him, in addition to going after men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes with claims of having dirt on him, Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello delivers his general feelings and a hilarious anecdote regarding Barnes when speaking at the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday. (Watch video below)

via Tim Owens TV Twitter

Vitello's high praise for his fellow Rocky Top head coach backs the confidence the University has displayed regarding the threats from Pruitt, as, for the time being, UT is not budging.

Barnes also responded to Pruitt's lawyer's allegations in an official statement to ESPN last week.

"I'm really disappointed that Jeremy would throw people's names around that he knows did nothing but support him the entire time he was here and make these unsubstantiated claims," Barnes said at the time. "I would invite the NCAA to come in any day of the week and investigate our program. I have too much respect for our players, our school and our administration for somebody to ever think we were not doing things right here and make such ridiculous statements.”

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.