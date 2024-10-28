2026 Brody Keefe Talks Tennessee Recruitment Following Most Recent Visit
Tennessee has started to circle their top prospects on the big board of the 2026 recruits. At the wide receiver position they have multiple guys they are looking to land. One of the guys they are targeting is Brody Keefe from Myers Park High School in North Carolina. Keefe is a four-star currently.
Keefe caught up with Tennessee on SI following his most recent visit as the Vols defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide inside Neyland Stadium.
“It was good, always a good time getting back up there and seeing the Vols play. It was great to connect with the staff again and talk to other recruits as well. It was definitely the loudest game I’ve ever been to. It was good to see how the offense spread the ball and got different receivers involved. Chris Brazzell’s TD in our end zone was the one that stuck out to me. Being able to rush the field at the end was crazy and the energy in the locker room was insane. The whole night left me speechless.”
Tennessee kept themselves in a good spot with the talented wide out as this visit secured a top spot on his recruiting list. “This visit definitely kept Tennessee very high on my list. Seeing how they ran their offense proved to me that I can be utilized which is something that stood out to me. Tennessee is definitely one of my top schools and this visit confirmed that for me.”
Keefe spoke with three Tennessee commits including two North Carolina high school athletes. “I talked to Faizon Brandon, David Sanders, and George MacIntyre. I asked David what helped him make his final decision and he said the coaches, they’re just like family.” He also talked with many of the coaches as well. “I talked to Coach Heupel, Coach Pope, and Coach Halzle. With Coach Heup, we just caught up pregame about my season a little and the excitement for the game that night. Spent a little time with Coach Halzle talking about what we’ve been up to since my last trip up. And with Coach Pope we really talked about everything from my season to what the freshmen WR are doing this year and how I could integrate here easily.”
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Moves Into Top Five of AP Poll After Oklahoma Win
- Offensive Grade Report: Tennessee Vs Oklahoma
- Tennessee Defeats Oklahoma 25-15 On The Road
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports