2026 Four-Star SF Christopher Washington Jr. Commits to Tennessee Basketball

Rick Barnes just received some very good news on the recruiting front for the Tennessee Basketball program.

2026 four-star Providence Christian Academy (TN) SF Chris Washington Jr. just committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.



The in-state talent chose the Vols over Auburn, Ole Miss, Southern California, and Villanova.

Washington was once committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide before making Tennessee the school of choice. This is a huge land for Rick Barnes and the staff.



The Providence Christian Academy stand-out is a consensus top-50 player nationally and is the number one overall player in the state of Tennessee.

As if landing the number one player in the state isn't a big deal, this particular athlete is from enemy territory, as Washington Jr. is essentially in Vanderbilt country.

The Vols currently have three players who are signed to play on Rocky Top.



Whitney Young (IL) PG Marquis Clark

IMG Academy (FL) SF Ralph Scott

Cedar Grove (GA) SF Manny Green

Rick Barnes will also be bringing in a few needed transfers to fill in the extra space.

PG Dai Dai Ames -California

PF Miles Rubin - Loyola

CG Jalen Harralson - Notre Dame

SG Tyler Lundblade - Belmont

The 6-foot-8, 195-pounder will definitely bring some length and a lot of range to the court. A player who can truly impact the game on either side of the ball.



Plying in the paint will be a common theme for Washington Jr. but don't let the lengthy player get hot from behind the 3-point arc as the West Tennessee talent is 44-percent from behind the three-point line.

Outstanding job by this staff to identify and prioritize such a blue-chip player. Thankfully, the prospect was in-state, making communication a smooth thing.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Wesley Powell on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Wesley Powell on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Wesley Powell on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)