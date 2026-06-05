Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Learns ACC Opponent in ACC/SEC Challenge

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of news releases around the Lady Vols basketball team and schedule, as they are set for one of the more intriguing seasons yet, and the third season of the Kim Caldwell era in Knoxville. She is entering this season after what was an underwhelming season, and an early exit in the tournament, as she and the Lady Vols were defeated by the North Carolina State Wolfpack for the second time during the season. This ended the Lady Vols' season in the first round of the March Madness tournament.

Now the focus has officially shifted to what seems to be a huge season for the Lady Vols, and a major "do-or-die" season for coach Caldwell. This season will be an entirely new roster for the Lady Vols, and will be a season that they hope to showcase the talent that they have, as they lost all of their players to the transfer portal or to the loss of eligibility. This left the Lady Vols with no choice but to add talented players. This leaves the Lady Vols with a major question mark that they hope to have answered by the ACC/SEC challenge.

Tennessee Will Play This Team

Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell walks off the court after the loss to Vanderbilt in an NCAA college basketball game on March 1, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team that the Lady Vols are now set to take on is the Virginia Tech Hokies. This game is the ACC/SEC challenge for the Lady Vols, and will be one of the toughest games that the Lady Vols have throughout their non-conference schedule. This game is set to take place on December 3rd, and will be inside the state of Virginia, as this will be a road game for Caldwell and co.

Similar to the Lady Vols, Virginia Tech finished in the first round of the March Madness tournament. The Hokies have all the talent in the world, but they will need to put it all together, which makes this game the perfect matchup in the challenge for both teams.

This will be one of the better games in the challenge, and will likely be one of the more-watched non-conference games for the Lady Vols this season.

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