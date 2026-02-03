Felix Okpara's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee vs. Ole Miss Basketball

Felix Okpara is one of the more impressive names when it comes to this Tennessee basketball squad. He is now one of the top players and is the starting big man when he is healthy for the Orange and White.

Okpara was out in his game against the Auburn Tigers, which is a game that the Vols won. The Vols will now be playing against the Ole Miss Rebels, but will they be playing this game with or without Okpara?

The injury report has released, and the report has now indicated that the Vols will be without their big man yet again, as he remains out with a calf strain. This is a major loss for the Vols, and they will now turn to the success of some of their other bigs like J.P. Estrella and DeWayne Brown.

Okpara has had a solid 2025/2026 thus far. Here is a deeper look at what he has going for him in the 2025/2026 season, according to UTSports.com .

Felix Okpara's 2025/2026

Jan 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Tennessee forward Felix Okpara (34) loses the ball as he is fouled by Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen (7) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Did not play against Auburn (1/31/26) due to a left calf injury, snapping streaks of 64 consecutive starts and 82 consecutive games played.

Led all players with 11 rebounds in the overtime win at Georgia (1/28/26), including grabbing a career-high-tying seven off the offensive glass, plus scored six points and made both his field goals.

Amassed his fourth collegiate double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, the latter both a game and season high, in the double-overtime victory against Texas A&M (1/13/26), finishing 3-of-3 from the floor and 4-of-5 at the line in a career-best 38 minutes.

Produced nine points on a 3-of-3 field-goal clip, five rebounds, a season-high-tying four blocks and two steals against South Carolina State (12/31/25).

Tallied eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, a game-high three blocks and a game-best three steals in the win over No. 11 Louisville (12/16/25), becoming the first Volunteer since Jonas Aidoo on 11/22/23 with three blocks and thee steals in a game.

Logged 10 points, hit his lone 3-point attempt, grabbed a co-game-best seven rebounds and notched a game-leading three blocks against Rutgers (11/24/25) in the Players Era Men's Championship, the latter mark putting him over 200 as a collegian.

Put up 11 points and a game-best eight rebounds against Tennessee State (11/20/25), connecting on his lone 3-point attempt and all four of his free throws.

Led Tennessee in scoring for the first time with a career-best 20 points against versus Rice (11/17/25), shooting 8-of-10 from the floor to also set a career high in makes, plus grabbed eight rebounds and had two assists.

Pulled down a co-game-high 11 rebounds in just 20 minutes of action against Northern Kentucky (11/8/25)

