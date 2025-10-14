2027 4-Star LB Cooper Witten Talks Tennessee Football
The nation's No. 1 rated linebacker in the 2027 cycle was at home and on full display Friday night, so Vols on SI decided to take flight with Texas as the destination.
2027 four-star linebacker Cooper Witten was an instrumental piece on defense as Liberty Christian would ultimately win the game by a score of 38-24.
Liberty Christian is 4-2 on the season as they are fighting to get back to the playoffs for a shot at another state title. The program has won back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024, but the team plays as if they still have everything to prove.
Witten caught up with Vols on SI after the win.
What Keeps the Team Hungry?
"I think it starts with my dad (Jason Witten), the coach," Cooper Witten said.
"He really keeps up firing every day. He never lets us get too comfortable. There is always room for improvement."
The younger Witten was clear that the coach may be a bit more intense compared to the dad.
"Both (are intense) honestly. Yeah, he's intense all-around, probably coach I'd say. It's so cool having him be my coach and my dad, being able to talk about football all of the time. The wisdom he has from playing 17 years in the NFL is really special," Witten detailed.
Speaking of the wisdom, the coveted linebacker would also shine light on how vital it is to have someone around who has been everyone that he is trying to reach.
"It really helps me a lot. Just like the insight he knows on how the game works, where he sees me playing, it just really helps me a lot, because he's been around the game his whole life, so he's a huge help.
To the playing field, the young Witten is the top-rated linebacker in the country but is testing the waters at other positions. The roles for the junior defender have broadened.
"I've been playing offense and defense, so being able to impact the game on both sides of the ball. Being dominant on every snap, both ways is where I've excelled the most this year," Witten explained.
It will be worth keeping an eye on to see if there are any collegiate offensive opportunities for the 2027 four-star before high school comes to a close. The recruiting is already running wild.
Witten was in Knoxville a few weeks ago for the heartbreaking loss at home to the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs but the trip did a lot of good for both parties.
"I really got to spend a lot of time with Coach Inge and Coach Banks; sit in the meeting room, watch some film. It was great talking ball with them. I also got a chance to spend some time with Coach Heupel, so it was great. Seeing those guys again for the first time since I camped over the summer," Witten revealed.
There was another familiar face that Witten spent time with, that has a similar relationship with Tennessee as he does.
Longtime Friend and Vol Commit
JP Peace, a fellow 2027 linebacker but is already committed to the Vols. Peace and Witten have known each other for a big portion of their life as both have Tennessee ties and have been around for a while. Witten's father played under Peace's grandfather for a little more clarity.
The two have built a relationship throughout the years and one that has been blessed now that the two are going through the same process at the same times.
"Yeah, me and JP are really close. We text weekly, about recruiting, Tennessee football, or whatever it might be. We're really good friends," Witten affirmed.
Peace has made it known to Witten why he chose to pull the trigger on the Vols and has expressed his wishes for Witten to join him on Rocky Top.
"He could feel it (when Peace committed), the reason why he committed, he could feel it in his heart. This is the place he needs to be, and he's really been trying to recruit me to get there, and come play with him at Tennessee," Witten explained.
The Vols surely would love to have the services of Witten, but it may not be an easy task as all of the blue blood programs are not only aware of Witten but also actively recruiting him as the Vols are.
Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Georgia, Texas, Clemson, and Ohio State are just a few schools in the hunt for Witten.
Coming down the line, what is more important for the nation's top linebacker?
"Really, just the relationships with the coaches and seeing how much they can develop me as a football player, and a person as well. Just the locker room culture that the players and coaches have."
Nothing is set in stone at the moment, and things can change very quickly but it does appear that a commitment could be looming for next summer as the early plans are for a June or July commitment.
