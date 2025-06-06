Tennessee Football Legacy Recruit Recaps Visit To Knoxville
The Tennessee Volunteers have been actively targeting some of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have yet to land their first commit in that class. One of their targets just so happens to be a legacy Vol recruit who is the son of former Tennessee Volunteers tight end Jason Witten.
Cooper Witten is a 2027 linebacker who was on campus last weekend for an unofficial visit to Tennessee. Witten had many great things to say about his visit to Tennessee, as they remain a top school in his recruitment.
"They see me as someone who can play as a versatile linebacker, someone who can play both mike linebacker and will linebacker," Witten confirmed.
He had the chance to catch up with his position coach, who is one of the better positional coaches across the country.
"I talked with Coach (William) Inge one-on-one today. Coach Inge is a really smart coach, knows what he is talking about, he has been able to develop a lot of players, and that's why he has been able to win games."
Many things stood out to the talented recruit along his visit, including the culture that Tennessee has.
"Probably just the culture they have here and the buy-in from the fans. You feel it once you walk in the door, and how elite the coaches are, and how they can develop players."
Witten is looking to make a name for himself, and not just take the legacy that his dad has. The son of the former Vol is hopeful to create his own path, and that is what the Tennessee staff wants for him as well.
"They are more so saying they want me to create my own path, my own legacy. They want me for who I am, not because of who my dad has done here, and that means a lot to me. I want to create my own path, whether I am here or somewhere else."
The Vols are towards the top of his list as he says the Vols will likely finish as a top school regardless in his recruitment.
"They are probably top five and I think they will be there in the end."
