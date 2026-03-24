2027 Alabama Commit Nash Johnson Visits Rocky Top

The Tennessee Volunteers have had several top-end visitors throughout the early portions spring.



Last week the Vols had a talented prospect from Georgia on campus; a prospect that is committed to a rival school.

2027 McEachern (GA) DB Nash Joshson III, an Alabama commit, was in Knoxville to check out practice and get to know the staff a bit deeper.

"I enjoyed everything (about the visit), Johnson said of the trip.



"I love the energy from the team, the staff, everything."

Derek Jones, the team's conerbacks coach wasted no time getting to know the Georgia native. Jones in his first year, is replacing former DB coach Willie Martinez.



"He's a real dude," Johnson said of Jones. A real coach that is just trying to help the players be a better man. The moment he got hired, I heard from him. He's been on me hard, every day."

The McEachern stand out noticed during the practice sessions that there was plenty of man coverages and cover-2 calls, which fit nicely with what he likes to do as a corner.

The overall visit helped the Vols, "a lot," according to the junior DB.



Tennessee will receive an official visit from Johnson on the weekend of June 12-14.

There isn't much that Johnson needs to hear or see but did state that a couple of things will be on his mind as he weighs his decision for what is essentially a final decision to stick with his current commitment to the Tide or to flip to one of the schools testing that commitment.



Playing early and overall development are the two things at the top of the what's important list.

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