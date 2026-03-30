2027 Coveted OT Layton Von Brandt Talks "Awesome" First Visit with Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have had several of the nation's top linemen on both sides of the ball to grace campus and taker a long-hard look at what the Vols have to offer.

Over the weekend, a top tier offensive lineback made the trip south to Knoxville to stop in and observe a spring practice and to personally connect with the coaching staff.

2027 four-star Appoquinimink (DE) offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt made his way to Rocky Top for the first time during his recruitment.



Brandt has experienced a very busy recruitment, which includes an early commitment to Penn State that would last for almost a year before the Deleware product would decommit.

What Spawned First Visit?

Glen Elarbee | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

"My relationship with Coach (Glen) Elarbee and pretty much the whole coaching staff. Having tight relationships, they've been recruiting me ever since I've been committed to Penn State (currently uncommitted), they made it aware to me that I was a priority for them, even though I was committed. They were still going to recruit me until I told them no, so that's pretty much why I am here," Brandt explained.

The first-time visitor has maintained plenty of contact with Tennessee while never having the chance to make it down. That has all changed as Brandt had the chance to see a little bit of everything to at least give a good overview of what the Vols have to offer.



"It's awesome. Great facilities, and you know, they have a lot of stuff that's going to help me develop to the player I want to be and to the NFL, stuff like that. They got a lot of good people in the facilities that run it. So, you know, they know what they're doing," Von Brandt said.

What stood out about the OL?

Layton Von Brandt and David Sanders Jr. | Photo: Layton Von Brandt/X- @LaytonvonBrandt

"Oh, you want me to be honest? David Sanders," Brandt quickly said.



"I try to model my game after him. He's a beast, man. I hopefully will be as athletic as him one day, but I'm catching up to him. He has my number, now. I talked to him a little bit. It was great meeting him and meeting them (OL Unit). To be honest, they have a really good group there," Brandt finished.

The plans moving forward are pretty straight to the point as time is running now, and decisions will eventually have to be made.



Brandt has a few more visits to take before locking in on a top schools list as he determines where he will take official visits. Will the Vols receive an official?



"Yeah, we've been talking about official visits, so I haven't locked in any official visits yet. So, I probably will lock in one with them here soon, so yeah," Brandt said.

The 6-foot-6.5, 281-pounder would be a solid addition to the room and definitely has a certain build to him that fits the prototype that Elarbee prefers.

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