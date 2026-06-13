COMMIT ALERT: 2027 OL Q'Mari Hudson Picks Tennessee Football

It is that time of year once again. Official visits are being conducted and decisions are being made by talented prospects all across the country.

It appears that an offensive lineman is ready to pull the trigger and take himself off the list of those available.

2027 Western Branch (VA) OL Q'Mari Hudson has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. The Virginia native chose the Vols over in-state options of Virginia and Virginia Tech.



The decision essentially came down to the Hokies and the Vols with Hudson ultimately deciding to leave the state.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman is a two-way star at his high school playing across the offensive and defensive fronts for West Branch.



With the size that Hudson possesses, a hard-nosed player with a utility background is invaluable.

Hudson was originally scheduled to make this decision is late July but after visiting Blacksburg and Knoxville in back-to-back trips, things changed. The date was moved up to June 13, appearing that a decision may already be in mind, if not already made.

The Vols were able to seal the deal. The impact of getting that last visit before the decision is made often carries a lot of weight when making the choice.

This is a very good land for the offensive line unit led by Glen Elarbee and Kevin Pendleton.

This gives Tennessee a total of fourteen commits in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The overall class was ranked at No. 47 prior to this announcement from Hudson.

The next couple of months will be action-packed for Tennessee Football Recruiting as several targets are set to come off of the board.

**DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE**



OT Terrance Smith (June 15)

LB Robert Geathers III (June 19)

James "JRoc" Pace (JUNE 19)

Osani Gayles (June 27)

Darrius White (July 4)

All of this will lead to the big fish in the pond as 2027 Baylor School (TN) RB David Gabriel-Georges is set to announce his decsion on July 22. Ohio State and Tennessee are in the final rounds duiking it out for this commitment.

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