2027 DB Confirms Commitment Timeline Following Tennessee Football Visit
The Tennessee Vols hosted many different prospects on a visit when it comes to their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, as this will be their one and only home game in the month of October, as their next home game will be against the Oklahoma Sooners on November 1st. The Vols will have more recruits visiting then, but until then, it is worth talking about the players who visited this weekend.
One of the players that they were able to host is Tyler Butler-Simpson from DC. Butler-Simpson is a three-star DB, and is someone that the Vols offered back in the summer. This was a major trip for him, as he caught up with Vols On SI following the trip to discuss everything Tennessee related in his recruitment and visit, while providing a commitment timeline.
Tyler Butler-Simpson Talks Tennessee Football Visit
"The visit was great. I feel like the coaches welcomed me with open arms, and it was just kind of like a family down in Knoxville," said the 2027 cornerback prospect from DC.
He then would jump into conversations about what visits like this could do for the Tennessee Volunteers, as the Vols are one of the many teams that have offered him at this time in his recruitment.
"A visit like this definitely pushes Tennessee up the board within my recruitment, and the atmosphere and the people just help them stay at the top of my recruitment."
The Tennessee Volunteers' coaching staff gave the prospect a very specifc message on his visit to the University of Tennessee.
"I talked a lot with Coach Alan Williams and also Coach O’Rourke, and their message was just basically to keep God at the forefront of my process and surround myself with people who are gonna push me and help me make the best decision for me."
What was the prospect's biggest takeaway in his trip to Neyland Stadium?
"My biggest takeaway is definitely that they have the loudest stadium in the SEC, but also to just look for coaches who trust in your ability and care about you enough to be real with you."
When will the prospect be committing? He provides a timeline following his Tennessee Vols visit, as well as confirmation that the Vols are a front-runner in his recruitment at this time.
"I would imagine myself committing around the spring of next year, but the Vols are definitely a front-runner right now when it comes to my recruitment."