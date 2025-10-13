Joey Aguilar Hits 30 Games Straight With This Stat During Tennessee vs Arkansas
The Tennessee Volunteers have many different things to talk about following the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, but unfortunately, some aren't exactly what you would want to hear if you are a Tennessee fan, however, there are some things that fans would love to hear from this past weekend.
That includes a statistic that the Volunteers' QB landed after a solid performance inside Neyland Stadium.
Joey Aguilar Hits 30 Straight Games in This Statistic
The Tennessee Vols QB has threw for over 200 yards in every game with the Vols this season, and he has done it in 30 straight games. This is something that made him an intriguing grab in the transfer portal. The Vols QB hit this stat later in the game, as he finished the contest with 221 passing yards. That is the lowest amount of yards he has had in a game since joining the Tennessee program, aside from his contest against the UAB Blazers.
The Vols have the chance to do some damage this weekend, but if that is the case they will need their QB at his best. Aguilar has had some amazing outings, but there is some room for improvement. This includes his decision making on certain passes.
Last season, the Vols needed their QB (Nico Iamaleava) to throw the ball more, and now it seems sometimes that maybe Aguilar should let it go a little longer; however, Aguilar's showing so far has been great this season. He has been the Vols' Superman this season, and has injected a dose of hope into this fanbase, even entering games like the Alabama contest with the Vols on the road.
This game could be the one game that matters the most. If the Vols win this game their college football playoff hopes will skyrocket. Their SEC Champioship hopes will alo sky rocket.
The Vols are now one win away from being able to play in a bowl game, which is expected even on Tennessee's worst years. The Vols have the chance to be able to fight for more, and they will, but with that comes high expectations for the next few years, and statistics show us that the Vols will be getting older come next year, as this team is currently 49.5% freshmen.
Aguilar will be put to the test in this one, but fans seem to be confident in what he has to bring to the table.